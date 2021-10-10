Five Video Games That Changed Drastically During Development

Ask a gamer to name one of their favorite franchises and the infamous Grand Theft Auto is sure to come up. Now this has been a well-loved and also polarizing video game series for pretty much everyone. The majority of gamers tend to love it, but everyone else really doesn’t. And by everyone else, I mean the parents who don’t want their kids playing it. Now I should know, because I was one of those kids who never got away with actually owning any of the Grand Theft Auto games. I always had to go to a friend’s house in order to play them. I remember playing Vice City at a buddy’s house back in elementary school, San Andreas at my cousin’s house, and playing the fifth one at another buddy’s house in high school.

