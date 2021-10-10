Mission Broadband announces hire of Rogers as director of strategic initiatives
New England broadband consulting firm Mission Broadband has announced the recent hire of Jeffrey Rogers as director of strategic initiatives. Rogers joins Mission Broadband from Portland, Maine-based Covetrus, where he held leadership roles in analytics, strategic accounts, growth initiatives and commercial operations. Rogers has also worked for The Beacon Consulting Group, assisting Fortune 500 companies with growth strategy development.bangordailynews.com
