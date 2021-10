MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - More than 200 runners participated in the second annual 5K run for Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. The fundraiser is to raise money for the P3 Campus app, which allows any student or parent of a Quad City public school to submit a crime tip anonymously to a school administrator or a resource officer. Crime Stoppers provides the app free of charge and they say it’s worth every penny.