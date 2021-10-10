CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil star Neymar says next year's World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career. The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel's Twitter feed on Sunday.

