Update 12:15 p.m. — CPD, which did not initially reveal that one of its canine officers witnessed the gunfire or that a gun was recovered, has updated its press statement:. On Sunday, October 3, 2021, at approximately 3:03 AM, a marked CPD K9 unit was stopped at a traffic light, when the officer heard gunshots and saw gunfire come from a Toyota Camry. The officer activated their emergency lights, called dispatch, and began to follow the Toyota Camry. The Toyota traveled westbound through the red traffic signal, striking a Nissan Rogue, causing a 37 year old female passenger of the Nissan to be ejected from the vehicle, who was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The offenders in the Toyota Camry fled on foot in an unknown direction. A weapon was recovered in the Toyota. No offender(s) in custody. Major Accidents and Area 3 Detectives are investigating.

ACCIDENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO