CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury Knocks Deontay Wilder The Hell Out To Retain WBC Heavyweight Title, Twitter Reacts

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17k8dp_0cMtlEoz00

Source: Al Bello / Getty

T yson Fury put an exclamation mark on his third match with the Bronze Bomber, Deontay Wilder .

After some delays and multiple setbacks, the Fury/Wilder boxing trilogy has come to a close, with Tyson Fury walking away with all of the bragging rights.

Saturday (Oct.9), in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas , the two heavyweights gave boxing fans one hell of fight you would have to watch a Rocky movie to experience. Fury dominated the fight, beating the breaks off Wilder round after round, but the Bronze Bomber would not back down.

The fight will go down as one of professional boxing’s most memorable ones, featuring five knockdowns, with Wilder hitting the mat three times and Fury going down twice in Round 4. After a third-round knockdown, Wilder showed signs of life, connecting with his signature right hand, scoring a knockdown. Moments later, he would knock Fury down again, putting enormous pressure on the champ, and he admitted as much.

“He caught me twice in the fourth round, but I was never thinking, ‘Oh, this is over,'” Fury said. “He shook me, put me down, but that’s boxing, and that’s life as well. It’s not how many times you get knocked down. You’ve got to keep fighting and keep moving forward.”

Fury was able to regain control of the fight and continued the pummeling of Wilder. It was so bad it looked like the referee Russell Mora was going to stop the match, but Fury showed signs of life when he had to keep the bout going. Wilder was clearly out of gas and flailing while throwing punches, Fury eventually caught him again in the 10th round knocking Fury down, but the resilient boxer beat the count.

Fury did Wilder a favor and knocked him out for good in the 11th with a crushing right hand that put Wilder on the mat. Mora didn’t even bother to count and quickly waved his hands, signaling the fight was over.

“I haven’t seen the actual knockout tonight, but I felt it,” Fury said, describing the deciding moment. “I hit him with a solid, crunching right hook to the temple, and shots like that, they end careers. He definitely took some punishment, so we’ll see what he can do in the future.”

Following the fight, we got a clear indication that there was still bad blood between both fighters. Fury went to Wilder’s corner to show his respect and but he got none back from Wilder.

“I’m a sportsman,” Fury said. “I went over to show some love and respect, and he didn’t want to show it back. So I pray for him.”

Welp.

Tyson Fury clearly has Deontay Wilder’s number, even after Wilder fired assistant trainer Mark Breland following the second fight between the two titans. Wilder was unhappy with Breland throwing in the towel to protect him and wanted to “go out on his shield.”

Saturday night, he got the opportunity, but the results were still the same. Of course, Twitter had many reactions to the epic fight that closed out one of boxing’s greatest trilogies.

You can peep them in the gallery below.

Photo: Al Bello / Getty

1.

Hooowwwlliiinnng

2.

LOL

3.

Bruh.

4.

Yup.

5.

He went night, night.

6.

The sport is still alive.

7.

Sheesh.

8.

Chill.

9.

Accurate.

10.

Howling.

11.

Also accurate.

12.

He doesn’t miss with the tweets.

13.

Comments / 1

Related
worldboxingnews.net

George Foreman backs ref as rules cancel Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO

Deontay Wilder would have beaten Tyson Fury via knockout in the fourth round of their heavyweight title fight if he’d gone to a neutral corner. That’s the view of British media newspapers who are attributing referee Russell Mora’s ‘long count’ to the official following the rules to the letter. DEONTAY...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Injured Going Into Crown Jewel

On the mend. We are less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which is going to be a stacked show. The card is going to be the company’s major event for the month and one of the biggest of the year, as tends to be the case for the shows taking place in the country. The top matches have already been announced, but one wrestler might not be 100%.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Josiah Johnson
Person
Steve Aoki
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Mark Breland
Pro Wrestling Torch

Former champion in WWE set to make New Japan Pro Wrestling debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Buddy Matthews, formally known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, will make his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling on November 13. New Japan released a promo vignette that revealed the news. Matthews is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He was...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Twitter reacts to Aspen Ladd’s frustrated coach at UFC Vegas 40 - ‘This is abuse’

Aspen Ladd did not show up earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 16, 2021) at UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and her coaches were not happy. Some slack should be given to Ladd in her main event loss (read recap here) to Norma Dumont because she was a late filler after Holly Holm went down. Still, Ladd was supposed to fight two weeks ago before a botched weight cut and, presumably, had her ducks in a row for a five-round fight with Dumont.
UFC
Vibe

Freddie Gibbs Challenges Dr. Umar Johnson To $5 Million Boxing Match

Rapper Freddie Gibbs is the latest entertainer to offer to throw hands with another public figure. The Alfredo creator has challenged sociopolitical activist, Dr. Umar Johnson, to a boxing match for the prize of $5 million. During an interview following his performance at the Austin City Limits Festival this past Saturday (Oct. 9), Gibbs disparaged the popular pundit, who recently challenged former heavyweight champ, Mike Tyson, to a boxing match earlier this month. “Dr. Umar soft as hell,” Gibbs told the interviewer backstage. “Dr. Umar gonna pick a fight with Mike Tyson because that’s a political move for the internet but you...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Heavyweights#Combat#The Bronze Bomber
ufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

The middle card in October’s five-event line-up features the second consecutive main event featuring female fighters, as Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont meet in an impromptu featherweight clash just a week after Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez topped the marquee in their pivotal strawweight engagement. If you read this column...
UFC
The Independent

Savannah Marshall makes quick work of Lolita Muzeya in first title defence

Savannah Marshall retained her WBO middleweight title by stopping Zambian challenger Lolita Muzeya inside two rounds in Newcastle.The Hartlepool fighter, who is unbeaten in her professional career, was making the first defence of the title she won almost exactly a year ago and it did not last long.It was a big step up in class for Muzeya and, although she came out with all guns blazing, she quickly ran out of steam and the referee stepped in just before the end of the second round.Marshall, 30, is now set for a super-fight against American Claressa Shields and the pair...
COMBAT SPORTS
Outsider.com

Conor McGregor Allegedly Attacks Man in Italy

The last time we saw Conor McGregor in the ring it was for the UFC 264 Lightweight fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor was defeated during the fight. He fractured his tibia and fibula, which would result in a first-round stoppage loss to Poirier. That means “The Notorious” likely won’t be in the ring anytime soon as he heals and gains back his strength.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
125
Followers
215
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy