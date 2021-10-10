CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

It's an NFC East matchup between the first-place team that has lived up to lofty expectations, the Dallas Cowboys (3-1), and a last-place squad that hoped to turn the corner in 2021, the New York Giants (1-3).

This installation of the rivalry comes less than a year removed from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffering a gruesome leg injury that ended his season. Now Prescott is playing like an MVP candidate, while the Giants are coming off an overtime win in New Orleans to avoid an 0-4 start as their young quarterback, Daniel Jones, has shown signs of promise early this season.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMaoc_0cMtlAI500
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with wide receiver Ced Wilson (1) during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

What time is kickoff for Giants vs. Cowboys?

Kickoff is Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What TV channel is Giants vs. Cowboys on?

The game is being broadcast nationally by Fox Sports, with Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analysis) on the call.

How can I watch Giants vs. Cowboys online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Fox Sports live and the Fox Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Giants vs. Cowboys?

The Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites with the over/under at 52.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

