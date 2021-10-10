CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

‘Don’t read the Facebook posts’: Dr. Francis Collins on vaccinating kids

By Sydney Kalich, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDIQp_0cMtko9Y00

( NewsNation Now ) — Parents should decide on whether to vaccinate their children after seeing the data firsthand rather than turning to unverified sources like Facebook to make their decision, says the director of the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Francis Collins weighed in on vaccine hesitancy, new data and whether kids should get the COVID-19 vaccine on Morning in America .

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Collins said the data he has seen on coronavirus vaccines and kids is extremely promising. Pfizer and partner BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 on Thursday.

Pfizer asks for emergency approval of vaccine for kids 5 to 11

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved by the FDA for Americans 16 years and up. Regulators have also approved emergency use authorization for kids 12-15 years old.

Collins encouraged parents to vaccinate their kids, saying vaccination is the best way to keep schools open throughout the winter months. He encouraged parents to look at the data that would be released by the end of the month by the FDA.

“I would say look at the data, that’s why we’ve been doing this so carefully,” Collins said. “Also, recognize we’ve been vaccinating children for other things for decades. We know a lot about what is safe and what isn’t and what to watch for.”

Collins told NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert that parents can soothe their potential anxiety over giving their children the vaccine by avoiding vaccine misinformation and getting their news from reputable sources, not social media.

“I know COVID has somehow ratcheted up people’s anxiety about vaccines, much more than perhaps in the past. A lot of that has been fed by social media statements that are frankly not true,” Collins said. “So parents, step back. Don’t read the Facebook posts about this. Look and see what the data looks like later this month when there is a very public discussion of it.”

Collins also addressed the changing data and said to be reassured by it, saying changing data allows for scientists to learn more about the virus. If the data isn’t changing, scientists aren’t learning.

“If you went to your stockbroker last week and they told you to buy something, and this week they told you to sell it, you wouldn’t say, ‘Oh you’re flip-flopping on me.’ You would say you must have new information,” Collins said. “The same is true here. So I am really troubled when people say, ‘Well, the recommendations ought to have been the same going back for more than a year.’ No. We know a lot more now than we did. And delta is like a whole new story and a whole new pandemic when this arrived.”

Gabby Petito case: Mother of Natalee Holloway offers advice to Petito family

Collins is stepping down as the director of the NIH by the end of the year after having led the research center for 12 years.

Appointed director in 2009 by President Barack Obama, Collins was asked to remain in that post by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He is the only presidentially appointed NIH director to serve under multiple administrations.

Collins served as director of NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute from 1993-2008 and led the international Human Genome Project, which in 2003 completed a finished sequence of the human DNA instruction book.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Francis Collins
Person
Donald Trump
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Newsnation#Americans#Covid
Washington Post

Godspeed, Francis Collins

News that Francis S. Collins is stepping down as director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is a bit like hearing that Santa Claus is handing off his reindeer reins to a newer, younger version of St. Nick. The comparison isn’t meant to suggest that Collins is a jolly,...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
PBS NewsHour

Dr. Francis Collins, who led fight against cancer and COVID, steps down as NIH head

WASHINGTON — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

Dr. Francis Collins to leave NIH by end of the year

Dr. Francis Collins announced this week that he would be stepping down as the director of the National Institutes of Health by the end of 2021. Collins, who was picked for the post by President Barack Obama in 2009, is the longest-serving presidentially appointed NIH director. "It has been an...
POLITICS
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS
KTLA

States can reserve COVID-19 vaccines for younger children

U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to order doses before the shots are authorized. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is currently being given to people as young as 12 in the U.S. In the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making smaller-dose […]
KIDS
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

2K+
Followers
840
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy