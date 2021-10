LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and lows in the 40s. Tomorrow will be very similar to day, along with much of early next week, the only difference being temps slightly warming to the mid 70s, near average for this time of year. A chance for an elevated fire risk is possible for far western Oklahoma tomorrow as we will have dry air, but temperatures and light winds should help keep the probability for it low. Regardless, be careful when starting fires tomorrow if you live in our western counties.

LAWTON, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO