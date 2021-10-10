CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

GOP lieutenant governor ‘will not back down’ after calling homosexuality ‘filth’

By Helen Elfer
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOXA1_0cMtkDgn00

In spite of a chorus of demands for his resignation over homophobic remarks, North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson has said he “will not back down”.

Mr Robinson posted a video on Facebook on Saturday, responding to heated criticism of comments in which he referred to “transgenderism” and homosexuality as “filth”.

“Let me tell you plainly right here and right now: I will not back down,” he said. “I will not be silenced and I will not be bullied into submission. I will continue to fight for the rights of our children to receive an education that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom.”

Mr Robinson’s offending comments were made in a speech at the Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina in June, and recently resurfaced on social media.

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth," the Republican politician was heard saying in the footage. “And yes, I called it filth, and if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you,” he added.

The White House was swift to condemn his remarks. Deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates said Mr Robinson’s comments were “repugnant and offensive”, adding: “The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office,” in a statement.

North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson added his voice to the criticism, tweeting: “Calling many of your own constituents ‘filth’ means you have no intention of representing them. Our Lt. Governor should resign and allow someone who is prepared to do the job to take his place. This wasn’t a dog whistle, folks. This was old school hate.”

Joni Madison, president of The Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBT+ rights, also called on the lieutenant governor to resign and said: “North Carolinians deserve better than these dehumanizing comments.”

Mr Robinson claimed in his video Saturday that he was “viciously attacked” for his comments. He has created a petition, urging people to sign against “the radical left” and to stand up against what he called “classroom indoctrination”.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Dozens of young people gather in front of Lt. Gov. Robinson’s office to protest transphobic, homophobic comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At the steps of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s office Wednesday afternoon were different sides. Both with very strong views. “We wanted to let the lieutenant governor know they aren’t filth. They are beautiful beloved and kind and gentle and good at so many things,” said Melissa Florer-Bixler. Bixler along with […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
NewsOne

N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Refuses To Step Down Amid Backlash For Calling LGBTQ ‘Filth’

In today’s episode of What Would Sunken Place Jesus Do? Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has recently found himself under fire for catching the bigot holy ghost while speaking at churches to denounce educators for teaching students about the LGBTQ community. Now, calls are mounting for the Black GOPoor decision-maker to resign, but Robinson is letting it be known that he will not bow down to the evil tyranny of, well, basic human decency.
POLITICS
MSNBC

N.C. Republican under fire after calling LGBTQ people 'filth'

Earlier this year, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper acknowledged that he'd considered launching a 2022 U.S. Senate campaign. The Democratic governor even said he was confident he could win. But Cooper ultimately rejected the idea, explaining that if he won, Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson would become governor, and Cooper...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Filth#Gop#The Asbury Baptist Church#Republican#The White House#The Human Rights Campaign#Lgbt
meaws.com

North Carolina lawmakers call for lieutenant governor to resign after anti-LGBTQ+ tirade

According to a report from WRAL, the remarks were made during an appearance at Asbury Baptist Church. In the video, Robinson can be heard using derogatory terms in reference to the transgender community and described LGBTQ+ people as “filth.” “There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, or any of that filth,” he said. “And yes, I called it filth.
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

‘Yes, I called it filth’: Video surfaces of NC Lt. Governor making controversial statements

RALEIGH, N.C. — Controversy is swirling around North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson after statements he made during an event in June. According to WTVD, a group called “Right Wing Watch” posted a clip on social media Wednesday of Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove in June. In the video, he can be heard making comments about teaching sexual content in schools.
POLITICS
cityxtramagazine.com

NC Lt. Governor Accused of ‘Open Discrimination’ After Calling LGBTQ People ‘Filth’ and Demanding Christians Take Control

Calls are growing for North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to resign after video of remarks he made in June, calling LGBTQ people “filth,” went viral this week, as NBC News and others are reporting. Robinson, who is also a conspiracy theorist, climate change denialist, anti-abortion activist, and NRA...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
HuffingtonPost

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Refuses To Resign After Calling LGBTQ Community 'Filth'

Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s Republican lieutenant governor, dismissed a call for his resignation on Friday after he was exposed on videotape calling members of the LGBTQ community “filth.”. Robinson said he stood by his homophobic comment and claimed to Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL that right-wing speech was being “demonized.”. “We...
POLITICS
CharlotteObserver.com

NC senator demands Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson resign for calling homosexuality ‘filth’

Update: “White House: NC Lt. Gov. Robinson’s anti-LGBTQ comments ‘repugnant’ and ‘spread hate’”. A state senator says Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson should resign for calling homosexuality and transgenderism “filth.”. “There’s no debate here,” said Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Mecklenburg County Democrat. “This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. “Mark...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
midfloridanewspapers.com

Democrat, Republican vying for lieutenant governor to debate

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's two major party candidates for lieutenant governor this year will meet Tuesday in their only debate. Democratic Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will meet Republican Diane Allen, a former state senator, at 7 p.m. in a debate sponsored by the New Jersey Globe, the nonprofit social justice organization Project Read and Rider University's Rebovich Institute of New Jersey Politics.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

290K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy