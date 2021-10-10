CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 11:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. Ocmulgee River near Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Washington and Johnson Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * Until further notice. * At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 15 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain near a crest of 15 feet through this afternoon. * Impact...At 14 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Roads to homes along the west side of the river in Abbeville become inaccessible.

#Dodge#Ocmulgee River#Oconee River#Extreme Weather
