Real Estate

States With the Highest Homeownership Rates

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbqU2_0cMtjlXa00 Homeownership is a longstanding aspiration for millions of Americans. According to a Gallup poll, more than nine in every 10 American investors consider owning a home to be either an essential or important component of the American dream. Homeownership can also be one of the best and most practical ways to build wealth -- both through appreciation of equity and tax deductions.

The past year has been historic for the American housing market. A surge in demand, fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and record-low mortgage rates, helped push the national homeownership rate -- or the share of housing units occupied by their owners -- to 67.9% in the second quarter of 2020, its highest level in over a decade.

Still, homeownership rates vary considerably in the U.S., and in some parts of the country, people are far more likely to own their homes than in others.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the highest homeownership rates. All 50 states were ranked by their homeownership rate in 2019, the most recent year of available ACS data. Depending on the state, homeownership rates range from less than 55% to about 73%.

Homeownership rates are impacted in large part by housing costs. In states where real estate prices are higher on average, homeownership rates tend to be lower. In states with lower housing costs, on the other hand, larger shares of the population own their home. Here is a look at the most expensive town to buy a home in every state .

Additionally, the states with the highest homeownership rates tend to have large rural populations and often lack major urban centers where renting tends to be more common. Meanwhile, states with lower than average homeownership rates often have major cities with thriving rental markets. Here is a look at the places where rents dropped the most during the pandemic .

Click here to see the states with highest homeownership

To determine the states with the highest homeownership, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed one-year data on housing from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. States were ranked based on the number of owner-occupied units as a share of all occupied housing units. Supplemental data on the median home value of owner-occupied homes, the percentage of housing units with a mortgage, median monthly housing costs for housing units with a mortgage, and median household income came from the 2019 ACS and are one-year estimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFhVu_0cMtjlXa00

50. New York
> Homeownership rate: 53.5%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $338,700 (8th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 59.6% (21st lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $2,156 (5th highest)
> Median household income: $72,108 (14th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qo7n1_0cMtjlXa00

49. California
> Homeownership rate: 54.9%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $568,500 (2nd highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 69.0% (4th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $2,421 (2nd highest)
> Median household income: $80,440 (5th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0YnE_0cMtjlXa00

48. Nevada
> Homeownership rate: 56.6%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $317,800 (11th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 67.4% (8th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,589 (20th highest)
> Median household income: $63,276 (24th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdIwb_0cMtjlXa00

47. Hawaii
> Homeownership rate: 60.2%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $669,200 (the highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 64.4% (17th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $2,472 (the highest)
> Median household income: $83,102 (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5wd4_0cMtjlXa00

46. North Dakota
> Homeownership rate: 61.3%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $205,400 (25th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 52.1% (4th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,430 (24th lowest)
> Median household income: $64,577 (20th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhhFC_0cMtjlXa00

45. Rhode Island
> Homeownership rate: 61.7%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $283,000 (13th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 66.3% (9th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,837 (12th highest)
> Median household income: $71,169 (15th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHElP_0cMtjlXa00

44. Texas
> Homeownership rate: 61.9%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $200,400 (22nd lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 56.1% (11th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,675 (16th highest)
> Median household income: $64,034 (22nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uvdu_0cMtjlXa00

43. Massachusetts
> Homeownership rate: 62.2%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $418,600 (3rd highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 68.3% (5th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $2,276 (4th highest)
> Median household income: $85,843 (2nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssHnq_0cMtjlXa00

42. Oregon
> Homeownership rate: 62.9%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $354,600 (6th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 66.1% (11th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,750 (14th highest)
> Median household income: $67,058 (18th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44K27X_0cMtjlXa00

41. Washington
> Homeownership rate: 63.1%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $387,600 (5th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 67.7% (6th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,951 (9th highest)
> Median household income: $78,687 (7th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjsMZ_0cMtjlXa00

40. New Jersey
> Homeownership rate: 63.3%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $348,800 (7th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 65.6% (12th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $2,413 (3rd highest)
> Median household income: $85,751 (3rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lvxn2_0cMtjlXa00

39. Georgia
> Homeownership rate: 64.1%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $202,500 (24th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 64.2% (19th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,450 (25th lowest)
> Median household income: $61,980 (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lqx9c_0cMtjlXa00

38. Alaska
> Homeownership rate: 64.7%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $281,200 (15th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 60.8% (25th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,882 (10th highest)
> Median household income: $75,463 (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjVlB_0cMtjlXa00

37. Connecticut
> Homeownership rate: 65.0%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $280,700 (16th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 66.2% (10th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $2,087 (6th highest)
> Median household income: $78,833 (6th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdZ2L_0cMtjlXa00

36. Arizona
> Homeownership rate: 65.3%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $255,900 (18th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 62.4% (23rd highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,457 (25th highest)
> Median household income: $62,055 (23rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIFdP_0cMtjlXa00

35. North Carolina
> Homeownership rate: 65.3%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $193,200 (20th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 63.2% (20th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,318 (17th lowest)
> Median household income: $57,341 (12th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SEVC_0cMtjlXa00

34. Arkansas
> Homeownership rate: 65.5%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $136,200 (3rd lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 53.0% (6th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,094 (2nd lowest)
> Median household income: $48,952 (3rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nje5W_0cMtjlXa00

33. Oklahoma
> Homeownership rate: 65.5%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $147,000 (4th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 54.4% (7th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,231 (7th lowest)
> Median household income: $54,449 (8th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Ev7Y_0cMtjlXa00

32. Colorado
> Homeownership rate: 65.9%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $394,600 (4th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 70.8% (2nd highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,845 (11th highest)
> Median household income: $77,127 (9th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEoGX_0cMtjlXa00

31. Illinois
> Homeownership rate: 66.0%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $209,100 (25th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 62.4% (22nd highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,688 (15th highest)
> Median household income: $69,187 (17th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHhFL_0cMtjlXa00

30. Ohio
> Homeownership rate: 66.0%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $157,200 (8th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 62.1% (24th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,250 (9th lowest)
> Median household income: $58,642 (15th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlXBY_0cMtjlXa00

29. Virginia
> Homeownership rate: 66.1%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $288,800 (12th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 67.7% (7th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,792 (13th highest)
> Median household income: $76,456 (10th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SNHg_0cMtjlXa00

28. Florida
> Homeownership rate: 66.2%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $245,100 (22nd highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 56.3% (12th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,530 (22nd highest)
> Median household income: $59,227 (17th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yn75t_0cMtjlXa00

27. Nebraska
> Homeownership rate: 66.3%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $172,700 (14th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 59.5% (20th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,427 (23rd lowest)
> Median household income: $63,229 (25th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259wrS_0cMtjlXa00

26. Kansas
> Homeownership rate: 66.5%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $163,200 (10th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 57.9% (14th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,387 (20th lowest)
> Median household income: $62,087 (24th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rywu2_0cMtjlXa00

25. Louisiana
> Homeownership rate: 66.5%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $172,100 (13th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 51.7% (3rd lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,279 (14th lowest)
> Median household income: $51,073 (4th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2A47_0cMtjlXa00

24. Tennessee
> Homeownership rate: 66.5%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $191,900 (18th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 58.2% (16th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,264 (10th lowest)
> Median household income: $56,071 (9th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfYSV_0cMtjlXa00

23. Maryland
> Homeownership rate: 66.8%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $332,500 (9th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 71.9% (the highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $2,015 (7th highest)
> Median household income: $86,738 (the highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14w7zN_0cMtjlXa00

22. Kentucky
> Homeownership rate: 67.0%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $151,700 (5th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 56.9% (13th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,179 (6th lowest)
> Median household income: $52,295 (7th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehPBi_0cMtjlXa00

21. Missouri
> Homeownership rate: 67.1%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $168,000 (11th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 60.2% (23rd lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,271 (13th lowest)
> Median household income: $57,409 (13th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0MEO_0cMtjlXa00

20. Wisconsin
> Homeownership rate: 67.2%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $197,200 (21st lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 62.7% (21st highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,412 (21st lowest)
> Median household income: $64,168 (21st highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228sbV_0cMtjlXa00

19. Mississippi
> Homeownership rate: 67.3%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $128,200 (2nd lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 49.1% (2nd lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,149 (4th lowest)
> Median household income: $45,792 (the lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1RtQ_0cMtjlXa00

18. South Dakota
> Homeownership rate: 67.8%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $185,000 (17th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 55.6% (10th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,371 (18th lowest)
> Median household income: $59,533 (18th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1old3T_0cMtjlXa00

17. New Mexico
> Homeownership rate: 68.1%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $180,900 (16th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 52.9% (5th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,269 (12th lowest)
> Median household income: $51,945 (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8mHr_0cMtjlXa00

16. Pennsylvania
> Homeownership rate: 68.4%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $192,600 (19th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 59.1% (17th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,477 (23rd highest)
> Median household income: $63,463 (23rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203h60_0cMtjlXa00

15. Alabama
> Homeownership rate: 68.8%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $154,000 (6th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 55.3% (8th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,172 (5th lowest)
> Median household income: $51,734 (5th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XtxT_0cMtjlXa00

14. Montana
> Homeownership rate: 68.9%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $253,600 (20th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 55.4% (9th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,466 (24th highest)
> Median household income: $57,153 (11th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhHvC_0cMtjlXa00

13. Indiana
> Homeownership rate: 69.3%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $156,000 (7th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 65.2% (14th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,146 (3rd lowest)
> Median household income: $57,603 (14th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYhQr_0cMtjlXa00

12. South Carolina
> Homeownership rate: 70.3%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $179,800 (15th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 58.0% (15th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,250 (9th lowest)
> Median household income: $56,227 (10th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kxAR_0cMtjlXa00

11. Delaware
> Homeownership rate: 70.3%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $261,700 (17th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 65.5% (13th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,557 (21st highest)
> Median household income: $70,176 (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPpnZ_0cMtjlXa00

10. Iowa
> Homeownership rate: 70.5%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $158,900 (9th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 59.9% (22nd lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,266 (11th lowest)
> Median household income: $61,691 (21st lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dq7ih_0cMtjlXa00

9. Utah
> Homeownership rate: 70.6%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $330,300 (10th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 70.1% (3rd highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,605 (18th highest)
> Median household income: $75,780 (11th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eknf0_0cMtjlXa00

8. Vermont
> Homeownership rate: 70.9%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $233,200 (24th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 61.7% (25th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,606 (17th highest)
> Median household income: $63,001 (25th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7tmM_0cMtjlXa00

7. New Hampshire
> Homeownership rate: 71.0%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $281,400 (14th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 64.9% (16th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,963 (8th highest)
> Median household income: $77,933 (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrlEi_0cMtjlXa00

6. Idaho
> Homeownership rate: 71.6%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $255,200 (19th highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 64.3% (18th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,306 (16th lowest)
> Median household income: $60,999 (20th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnIqN_0cMtjlXa00

5. Michigan
> Homeownership rate: 71.6%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $169,600 (12th lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 59.3% (19th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,285 (15th lowest)
> Median household income: $59,584 (19th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4r0E_0cMtjlXa00

4. Wyoming
> Homeownership rate: 71.9%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $235,200 (23rd highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 59.2% (18th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,417 (22nd lowest)
> Median household income: $65,003 (19th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXiKm_0cMtjlXa00

3. Minnesota
> Homeownership rate: 71.9%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $246,700 (21st highest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 65.1% (15th highest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,595 (19th highest)
> Median household income: $74,593 (13th highest)

2. Maine
> Homeownership rate: 72.2%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $200,500 (23rd lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 60.5% (24th lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,387 (20th lowest)
> Median household income: $58,924 (16th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEqGU_0cMtjlXa00

1. West Virginia
> Homeownership rate: 73.4%
> Median owner-occupied home value: $124,600 (the lowest)
> Housing units with a mortgage: 46.4% (the lowest)
> Median monthly housing costs (w/ mortgage): $1,052 (the lowest)
> Median household income: $48,850 (2nd lowest)

