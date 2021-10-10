CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Decisions Time

hockeybuzz.com
 7 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Yesterday the Canadiens’ cut Jesse Ylonen and sent him down to Laval where he’ll be an important part of the Rocket’s line-up. At the morning skate, the lines and pairings were as follows:. Toffoli -...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

It goes without saying that when an organization infuses the type of star power that the Chicago Blackhawks have this past offseason, progress should follow. They’ve revised their roster from top to bottom, forcing the narrative away from being referred to as a mere rebuild. While those who have jumped aboard have to accept that a collective effort in Chicago’s favour is the priority, that doesn’t mean individual success should be neglected along the way. Good thing, too, as Marc-André Fleury is poised to reach new heights of superstardom in 2021-22.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

What to know about the Chicago Blackhawks as they open the 2021-22 season tonight — including projected lineups, milestones and notable games to watch

The Chicago Blackhawks wrapped up training camp Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena and flew to Denver for Wednesday night’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. With captain Jonathan Toews back this season and Patrick Kane set as the top alternate captain, coach Jeremy Colliton named Connor Murphy an alternate for road games, while Alex DeBrincat will wear the “A” during home ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Belzile
Person
Mathieu Perreault
Person
Ryan Poehling
Chicago Tribune

3 things we heard from Stan Bowman at the start of the new Chicago Blackhawks season, including how the team should be judged and the plan for Jonathan Toews

The question for the Chicago Blackhawks this season isn’t just what will they become by the time the wins and losses are counted, it’s also what are they supposed to be. Are they a team that gets a grace period while trying to combine developing players with established veterans acquired over the summer? Or did they improve enough that there will be consequences if they don’t make the playoffs? ...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Marner game-time decision for Maple Leafs

MacKinnon in COVID-19 protocol, out for Avalanche; Boeser not in lineup for Canucks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner will be a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs in their season opener against...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Suzuki#Rangers#Twitter#Habs
Yardbarker

The New Jersey Devils Future Is Bright And Could Be Now

Don’t look now but the New Jersey Devils have a bright future and that future is happening now. Granted it is only two preseason games and just the start of training camp but the Devils rookies are showing they do not want to make an impact in a year or two but now. That is how competitive Devils training camp has been this season under head coach Lindy Ruff. With nothing guaranteed in the league, two youngsters are planting their flags to make sure management takes notice. Those players are Dawson Mercer and Alexander Holtz.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Larkin suspended in ‘weird’ first game, Bertuzzi looks healthy

Dylan Larkin will not play in Saturday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. Larkin was racing Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph for the puck about midway through the second period Thursday night. He cut in front of Joseph to establish position along the boards, and turned his back to Joseph who gave him a shove from behind.
NHL
NBC Washington

Alex Ovechkin Is a Game-Time Decision for Season Opener Against Rangers

Ovechkin a game-time decision for season opener vs. Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Alex Ovechkin is a game-time decision for the Capitals opener on Wednesday against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin said he did not know if he was playing. When asked if that...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Reaves ready, Ovechkin a game-time decision for Caps-Rangers tilt

Ryan Reaves is set to make his debut for the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, while Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin says he'll be a game-time decision for a much-anticipated season opener between the Metropolitan Division rivals. Reaves, acquired in the off-season from the Vegas Golden Knights in a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeybuzz.com

WIld Do Some Team Bonding Ahead of '21-22 Campaign

While we have to wait until Friday night for the Wild to open their 2021-22 season, we did get to see some meaningful games last night. In Vegas, the Seattle Kraken officially began their NHL regular season existance with a loss in Vegas. Despite the outcome the NHL's latest entry faired pretty well in their debut.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 1: Canucks @ Oilers - Road To The Cup Begins

Tonight the Edmonton Oilers begin their journey towards the ultimate goal in the NHL; the Stanley Cup. I'm not making a grand statement that the Edmonton Oilers will win the Cup this season, but it should absolutely be what the fans are organization are expecting. We are well past the time for "playing meaningful games in March," or simply making the playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers need to compete and they need to be a team that is a legitimate Cup contender.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Does Kuemper face pressure in Colorado? How about Jones in Chicago?

The Vegas Golden Knights are already 1-0 and the Seattle Kraken have lost their first game. The NHL has five more games tonight, including Vancouver at Edmonton. It's the opener for both teams. Here is a projected order of finish for Western Conference teams, plus a list of one player...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Avalanche Game Day: Time To Get To Work

Forget all the talk and speculation. The time is now for the 2021-22 Colorado Avalanche. This club has very lofty goals, but there's a lot of work left to do and it all starts tonight. The Avs begins the 2021-22 regular season tonight at home against the new-look Chicago Blackhawks....
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Three thoughts on the Bruins roster

The 2021-22 season began Tuesday with a pair of contests kicking off the return of the NHL on ESPN. For some strange reason, the Bruins don’t drop the puck until Saturday, their lone game of the week. There’s nothing booked at TD Garden this week, so this one, I don’t...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Pre-game 1: Back in Conquered Territory

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. On May 31st, the Canadiens won game 7 of their first-round match-up with the Leafs and since then, the Leafs have been looking for redemption. Winning tonight won’t make up for losing in the first round yet again, but it will ease the healing process. On the other side of the ice will be the new Habs, a team that has lost its captain, its franchise goalie and 2 of their 4 centers. A lot of people are already saying the Canadiens won’t make the playoffs this year and that’s fine by coach Dominique Ducharme, speaking to the press this morning he said: “I’d say that right now, we’re pretty much in the same situation we were towards the end of last year. Not a lot of people believe in us, so we’ll see what we can do to change that”.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Shocking result for the two-time defending champions

Well that was a nice surprise. The Tampa Bay Lightning looked as though they decided to have one last hurrah with the Stanley Cup the night before the season began. The Pittsburgh Penguins came out with a very deliberate gameplan and executed it exactly how they wanted. Their goaltending held up and they skated the defending champions out of the building.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy