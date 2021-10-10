Decisions Time

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. On May 31st, the Canadiens won game 7 of their first-round match-up with the Leafs and since then, the Leafs have been looking for redemption. Winning tonight won’t make up for losing in the first round yet again, but it will ease the healing process. On the other side of the ice will be the new Habs, a team that has lost its captain, its franchise goalie and 2 of their 4 centers. A lot of people are already saying the Canadiens won’t make the playoffs this year and that’s fine by coach Dominique Ducharme, speaking to the press this morning he said: “I’d say that right now, we’re pretty much in the same situation we were towards the end of last year. Not a lot of people believe in us, so we’ll see what we can do to change that”.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO