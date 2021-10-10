CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Roberts: David Price On Dodgers’ NLDS Roster For ‘Experience’ & Versatility

By Matt Borelli
dodgerblue.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers made multiple changes to their roster for the National League Division Series, with the most notable additions being Walker Buehler and David Price. They essentially took the spots of Zach McKinstry and Luke Raley, who were active for the Wild Card Game. Buehler was left off the first postseason roster due to effectively being unavailable after pitching on the last day of the regular season.

