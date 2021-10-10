TV Review – Chucky Series Premiere
Justin Cook reviews the series premiere of Chucky from New York Comic Con…. As lights dimmed on New York Comic Con’s Empire Stage and Brad Dourif’s coarse, crude voice rang out across the crowded auditorium to introduce the first episode of Chucky, it was hard not to reflect on the franchise’s legacy — namely, how fans are still showing up for Chucky over 33 years after his debut. While often overlooked, the fact remains that Child’s Play has sneakily become one of the most enduring horror franchises ever. If not, the most.www.flickeringmyth.com
