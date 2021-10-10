CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KY

Russell BBQ Brawl spices up the weekend

By Lane Ball
 7 days ago

RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – The streets of downtown Russell, Kentucky were filled with the smell of barbecue on Saturday.

The first annual “Barbecue Brawl” featured local vendors putting their barbecuing skills to the test. Local artisan and craft vendors were also set up as well as a bandstand with live, local musicians.

Patrons filled the streets of Russell Saturday afternoon for the first BBQ Brawl event. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The event brought in quite the crowd and event organizer Caleb Styes says he was glad to see such a turnout.

We just want to bring the community together and the best way know how and that’s through what we love, food. We love to give back, we love to get the community together and what all the town has to offer.

Caleb Styes, event organizer

Styes also says they hope to do more events like this in the near future.

