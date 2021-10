HUNTINGTON — There was music, food and fellowship as people gathered at a community block party Friday to celebrate trailblazing athlete Harold Everett “Hal” Greer. Held in the parking lot of the Stephen J. Kopp Hall/School of Pharmacy in Huntington, the event was organized as a celebration of the life and legacy of Greer, who grew up in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington and was a graduate of Douglass High School before attending Marshall University.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO