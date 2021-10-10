Well, Do You Think DJ

Unfortunately, most right-thinking people expect that Pitt will embarrass Clemson in their game this coming Saturday. Clemson's D will keep it close in the first half, but the cumulative effect of the CU O's three-and-outs will wear down the D by the end of the 3rdQ ... and Pitt will win by 14-17 points. Even worse, unless changes are made and/or miracles happen, Clemson will barely be bowl-eligible. UConn and Louisville are probably W's, and while the Tigers will likely be favored in all the remaining games (after Pitt), who knows? It is confounding how a team with a pre-season #2 ranking can end the season possibly unranked and actually fighting to play in a bowl that nobody would care about. But the howling will really (potentially) start sometime during the evening of November 27th. Just sayin' ...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO