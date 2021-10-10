CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well, Do You Think DJ

 7 days ago

Contacted his high school rival and friend, Bryce Young and warned him about what's to come from the Bama Board?. Young threw for more than 350 yards and 3 tds. Did he miss a few throws, sure, but pretty sure the ire of Bama fans isn’t going to be directed his way. He had guys in his face all night and made a bunch of great plays most qbs can’t make.

All you have to do is go watch the video of DJ throwing after the game.

Brandon Streeter has messed this guy up. DJ is a head case. He’s over thinking his fundamentals. He throws it way to low with no touch. The only thing he needed to change from high school was learning how to hand the ball off in these RPOs, which he’s to slow on. Tough to watch.
think it will do DJ good to let TP get some snaps

BUT ..., big Dave will not like it! I’m trying to figure out who is running the program. There’s a reason TP is not playing. What we have seen of him he’s not looked good. When you add to that the fact that he’s coming off of a torn Achilles it should be a no brainer why the staff is doing what they are doing. But, please, continue to take cheap shots at the greatest Clemson coach of all time.
Does anyone else think DJ is too heavy.

I saw many QBs moving smoothly inside and outside the pocket today to make plays. DJ does not seem quick enough with all that weight on him. IMO. Why didn’t Dabo and his staff get him in better shape?. Standout [321]. TigerPulse: 86%. Posts: 574. Joined: 7/11/13. Re: Does anyone...
Talk back: Why do you think bands are important in football games?

"I think bands are important at football games because it gives the alumni and current students and fans an opportunity to come together as one and hype up the football players as they come together to make plays to attempt to get a victory.”. Richard Vernon. Amite, La. Engineering. Senior.
Do you think our coaches knew that we'd be last in the ACC

Dabo and Venables have seen a ton of football. Even Elliott knows what a good offense looks like. Don't you think they knew we were going to be bad? I know they have to stay positive publicly, but I think they knew it was gonna be a rough year. I doubt it has been a surprise.
I think DJ is playing better...

I have noticed improvement. Sustaining drives, throwing the ball away when needed, making better decisions, using the Tight End more, running more effectively, OL getting a push and DJ looking downfield more. Men at 25 play football. Men at 40 play tennis. Men at 60 play golf. Have you noticed...
An ugly season is about to get uglier

Unfortunately, most right-thinking people expect that Pitt will embarrass Clemson in their game this coming Saturday. Clemson's D will keep it close in the first half, but the cumulative effect of the CU O's three-and-outs will wear down the D by the end of the 3rdQ ... and Pitt will win by 14-17 points. Even worse, unless changes are made and/or miracles happen, Clemson will barely be bowl-eligible. UConn and Louisville are probably W's, and while the Tigers will likely be favored in all the remaining games (after Pitt), who knows? It is confounding how a team with a pre-season #2 ranking can end the season possibly unranked and actually fighting to play in a bowl that nobody would care about. But the howling will really (potentially) start sometime during the evening of November 27th. Just sayin' ...
Tony admits that Dabo is the play caller

Around the 230 mark, Tony states Dabo is in control of the game and basically says he’s being over ridden. They share playcalling 50/50, Dabo has admitted it too…. “Tony has always been up and I have been down, so we have always kind of done it together and we will put (Streeter) up and that will be the biggest difference, it will be Street and I.”
Clemson manages to win out, does Nancy State need to lose twice

Sitting here watching Trevor try to get that first win, has looked good in 1st half but down 13-10. Re: Clemson manages to win out, does Nancy State need to lose twice. Re: Clemson manages to win out, does Nancy State need to lose twice. Oct 17, 2021, 12:02 PM.
Dabo has proven he will pull an ineffective or less effective QB

Pulled Kyle Parker vs S Florida for Tajh, pulled Cole for DW4, played Trevor over KB/with KB because he was that good. The fact that he hasn’t pulled DJ should tell everyone all they need to know about the QB room we have and the capabilities of Taison, Hunter, etc.
Crying and Gambling

I wonder how much of the griping and moaning on this board and radio shows actually come from people who are mad because they lost their bet!. People can’t even enjoy the games because they are losing their bet or their pool at work their pick em contest.. All-Conference [433]
Dj is not playing great but all the other issues are the main problem

Was it DJs fault the ball was centered over his head killing a successful drive or passes being dropped killing drives or missed blocks causing throw aways or illegal procedures on the O line or holding by Ross Danny Ford won many games with Rodney Williams who could not pass or run but he had a great O line running backs and they made very few mistakes Agree DJ is a bit of a disappointment but our main problem is all the dropped passes penalties and poor offensive line play.
Any predictions as to what the SEC does regarding the

The SEC fines schools $250k for storming the field so what are the consequences for 20 minutes of fans throwing garbage onto the field and at opposing players?. Re: Any predictions as to what the SEC does regarding the. Oct 17, 2021, 10:02 AM. Probably nothing. Look at all of...
Trevor is really, really growing into a good NFL QB.

Maybe a great one, one day. If he doesn't get killed first. He has made tremendous strides since game 1 with the Jags. "Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard." - H. L. Mencken. Starter [359]. TigerPulse:...
Rough weekend in the sec

Coots escape with a last second victory in the battle of the empty trophy cases game against bama, after getting the win against auburn, lsu decided to fire their championship coach, and the tenn vs ole miss game had to be suspended for a half hour last night so that they could clean up all of the beer, water bottles, golf balls and trash that their fans had thrown on the field at ole miss players and coaches.
