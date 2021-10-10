Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers reclaim the top spot of the 'Misery Index'

One month ago to the day, I sat down to address the latest coaching rumors involving LSU. After a loss to the UCLA Bruins, one USA TODAY Sports columnist threw around the name Jimbo Fisher. At the time I wanted to tap the brakes on any talk of running Ed Orgeron out of town after one loss.

I was wrong.

It appears to be time to hit the accelerator after the last two embarrassing losses by the LSU Tigers. They hadn’t lost at home to Auburn since 1999, and then they did it. The Tigers hadn’t lost to Kentucky since 2007, and then they did that, too. It is not only about losing games, but losing in the manner they did so both weeks is the real problem.

As Dan Wolken of USA TODAY Sports wrote in his Sunday column, it is they who are coming for you, Coach O.

The team that catapulted you to the mountaintop is long gone. And your own fans have had enough of how you squandered the momentum from 2019 and brought LSU to a level of mediocrity we haven’t seen in more than a decade. After LSU’s 42-21 loss to Kentucky, dropping the Tigers to 3-3, this is all now academic. Orgeron is almost certainly going to join former Auburn coach Gene Chizik in getting fired just two years after winning the national title, and the only question is when and how.

The when and how is right. One shouldn’t expect a change this week but one wouldn’t shock me either. The lovable Cajun that came home to win LSU a national championship has become public enemy No. 1. Orgeron takes back the top spot in this week’s Misery Index.

List

As Harvey Dent once said in “The Dark Knight”: “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”