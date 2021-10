Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lead the NFL in turnovers right now with 14 through five and a half games. Their latest turnover came on an absolutely horrible throw by Patrick Mahomes. After fumbling and recovering the snap, Mahomes tried to throw the ball away as he was being sacked. Wherever he intended the pass to go, it floated into the arms of Washington's Bobby McCain.

NFL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO