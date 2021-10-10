Students of color hope diversity factors into search for next Lincoln superintendent
The summer of 2020 was a wake-up call for Riek Bol. The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer had fueled a wave of social and racial unrest, sparking nationwide protests and renewing a reckoning of America's problematic past. In Lincoln, hundreds gathered for demonstrations, some of which devolved into violence and destruction. Americans, fatigued by the pandemic, seemed restless.journalstar.com
