TUKWILA, Wash. - A woman was hit and killed on I-5 after getting out of a car and running across the highway. Washington State Patrol says 53-year-old Ronja Collins was a passenger in a car headed southbound down I-5 near Boeing Access Road. She was reportedly having an argument with the driver and hit him. The driver pulled over on the left shoulder of the highway and stopped, and Collins got out.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO