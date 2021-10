In another Texas-Oklahoma classic, Lincoln Riley's quarterback switch propelled the sixth-ranked Sooners to a historic comeback on Saturday in Dallas. Already in a deep hole in the second quarter, OU quarterback Spencer Rattler fumbled trying to make a play and Texas recovered. The No. 21 Longhorns scored three plays later to take a 35-17 lead with 6:41 left in the second quarter. It was Rattler's second turnover of the game after an interception in the first quarter that went straight to Texas safety B.J. Foster.

