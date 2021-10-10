Are Sean Murray And Pauley Perrette Friends?

In ‘How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy’, Justin Chambers opens up about leaving the series nearly two years his shocking exit. For longtime viewers of Grey’s Anatomy, Justin Chambers‘ departure from the series in Jan. 2020 was one of the most heartbreaking over the past 17 seasons. And now, nearly two years after his exit, he’s opening up about why he chose to walk away from the massively successful ABC drama.

TV SERIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO