CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

YouTube Gold: Tyus Edney’s Moment Of Glory

By Duke Basketball Report
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA tournament is a treasure chest of memories, something we’re reminded of every spring when they start to show the classic moments of the past. Christian Laettner’s shot against Kentucky is a defining moment and one that doesn’t appear to be in any danger of dropping out of the rotation even after 30 years this coming spring (it was such a great play that then President George Bush was heard to marvel about it the next day).

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Sad Texas Fans Is Going Viral

This afternoon’s home game against No. 12 Oklahoma State did not go as Texas fans hoped it would. The 25th-ranked Longhorns jumped out to a 24-13 lead early in the third quarter only to fall apart after that. Oklahoma State scored 19 unanswered points to leave Austin with a 32-24 win.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: The Greatness of Julius Erving

When Julius Erving grew up in New York the dunk was outlawed in college basketball. He dunked a ton in pickup ball though and over the years learned how to leverage his extraordinary athleticism into slams that made people lose their minds. Not in college though. When he was At...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Epic Nick Saban Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Nick Saban has had a pretty stressful week trying to help his players refocus following Alabama’s stunning upset loss to unranked Texas A&M last Saturday. He reached a breaking point on Saturday night against Mississippi State. Alabama led Mississippi State 21-6 late in the second quarter. Saban wasn’t satisfied. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wild Scene At Tennessee

One of the wildest scenes of the 2021 college football regular season broke out at Neyland Stadium on Saturday evening. Late in Tennessee’s game against Ole Miss, several Volunteers fans threw objects – golf balls, drinks, a bottle of mustard, even – onto the field in frustration. Play had to...
TENNESSEE STATE
AceShowbiz

NBA YoungBoy's Fans Drag Soulja Boy Over 'Gay AF' Comments

Unsurprisingly, Soulja, who has just released a new single titled 'Squid Game', receives a huge of flak for using the word 'gay' in a derogatory manner as well as backlash from YoungBoy's fans. AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy faced the repercussion of his comments on NBA YoungBoy's (YoungBoy Never Broke Again)...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyus Edney
Person
Keith Smart
Person
Christian Laettner
rolling out

LeBron James’ latest move might make him a billionaire

LeBron James continues to stack his chips as he chases the illusive billionaire status. Forbes reports that the NBA baller is set to make a record $111.2 million between his on-court and off-court earnings this year, making him by far the highest-paid NBA player. Staying on his financial trek, James...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
chatsports.com

YouTube Gold: G-Man vs. Kareem

Mike Krzyzewski, Los Angeles Lakers, Lew Alcindor, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball, Mike Gminski. For a lot of people, Duke before Coach K is kind of obscure. It’s as if Duke Basketball started in 1980. Coach K would be the first to point out that he built on what others...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Syracuse
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: Kyrie Irving’s A Physical Marvel

Former Blue Devil Kyrie Irving tends to generate headlines for a lot of things: flat earth ideas, vaccine concerns, burning sage before games and apparently taking breaks during the season. At times it can overshadow his immense skill. One of our favorite Kyrie videos was watching him when he was...
NBA
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: The Height Of Duke-Maryland

Maryland left the ACC for the Big Ten after the 2014-15 season after some sneaky maneuvering by the school to avoid public meeting law requirements. After the news broke, Maryland fans and alums began to lobby to continue the Duke-Maryland rivalry, something which Mike Krzyzewski shut down quickly. Essentially he said you want to play Duke, you shouldn’t have left the conference.
BASKETBALL
chatsports.com

YouTube Gold: Caleb Foster

We’ve talked before about how JJ Redick saw Christian Laettner hit that magnificent shot THAT CUT THE LIVING BEATING HEART out of Kentucky and told his dad he wanted to play at Duke one day. We don’t know who Caleb Foster saw but he’ll probably be asked about it eventually...
BASKETBALL
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: The Brilliance Of Marques Haynes

In our era we’ve gotten used to an advanced standard of ballhandling. You see guys like Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry and the work they put in to be great and, not too long ago, Alan Iverson who was superb for his era. But the basic idea was there decades...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released.  The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt. Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the (...)
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy