YouTube Gold: Tyus Edney’s Moment Of Glory
The NCAA tournament is a treasure chest of memories, something we’re reminded of every spring when they start to show the classic moments of the past. Christian Laettner’s shot against Kentucky is a defining moment and one that doesn’t appear to be in any danger of dropping out of the rotation even after 30 years this coming spring (it was such a great play that then President George Bush was heard to marvel about it the next day).www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0