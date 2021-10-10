CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Tacoma News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil star Neymar says next year's World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career. The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel's Twitter feed on Sunday. “Man, I...

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Pelé
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Women’s leagues join UEFA opposition to biennial World Cup

(Reuters) – FIFA’s plans for a biennial World Cup would have a “profoundly detrimental” impact on the women’s game and fundamentally alter its development, Europe’s top women’s leagues and European governing body UEFA said on Monday. In a joint statement , the organisations criticised the consultation process FIFA employed while...
UEFA
abc17news.com

Danish sports minister says team to go to World Cup in Qatar

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish sports minister says a boycott of the World Cup is not the answer despite calling it “a wrong decision” to stage next year’s tournament in Qatar. Ane Halsboe-Joergensen was speaking a day after Denmark qualified for the tournament. He says the team will go to the event. Qatar has faced criticism amid reports of discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers preparing the Gulf nation for next year’s tournament. No country has announced plans to boycott the World Cup but Norway is facing calls to do so from some clubs.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#World Cups#Dazn
Forbes

As Adidas Comes Out Against Biennial World Cup, FIFA May Have To Start Listening

Since FIFA announced plans to hold a World Cup every two years instead of four, there has been a battle to convince the rest of the soccer world the idea is a good one. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global development, explained why it was the "right solution" for soccer. The world governing body gathered a selection of "legends" (ex-players) to endorse a biennial tournament and four South Asian associations also came out in support.
UEFA
AFP

PSG scrape victory with late Mbappe penalty

Kylian Mbappe converted a soft late VAR penalty award to give a Paris Saint-Germain side missing Lionel Messi and Neymar a 2-1 win over Angers in Ligue 1 on Friday. PSG had to come from behind, with Danilo Pereira heading in the equaliser midway through the second half after Angelo Fulgini had given the away side the lead at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe then finished emphatically from the spot with three minutes left after Angers defender Pierrick Capelle had been penalised for a handball only seen by the referee following a review of the images. Beaten at Rennes in their last game before the international break, Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side have now won nine of their 10 Ligue 1 outings this season and are nine points clear of Lens in second.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Tacoma News Tribune

Ulsan tops Jeonbuk, advances to Asian Champions League semis

Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i defeated Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in an Asian Champions League quarterfinal on Sunday to stay on course for a second successive continental title. Ulsan, which also won in 2012, needed extra-time to beat its South Korean rival. Knockout ties in the tournament have been reduced to a...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy