Alabama man convicted in 2018 shooting death of his sister

A jury has convicted an Alabama man in the 2018 shooting death of his sister and wounding of her boyfriend and teenaged son. A Jefferson County jury on Friday found Clifford Stutson, 46, of Birmingham, guilty of murder in the slaying of 40-year-old Dakisha Stutson. He was also convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of the victim's boyfriend, Antwon Tremaine Charles, and her son, 18-year-old Travon Stutson, al.com reported.