Poirier Sheds Light On Why He Thinks The UFC Stays Out Of Politics

By Doug Murray
mmanews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier explains that peace exists among MMA fighters despite political differences and various walks of life. Dustin Poirier is not only the #1-ranked lightweight in the division but is also responsible for some incredible philanthropy efforts. The 32-year-old started The Good Fight Foundation and has had great success with donations and auctioning off popular pay-per-view fight kits.

