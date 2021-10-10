Poirier Sheds Light On Why He Thinks The UFC Stays Out Of Politics

Dana White would love to see Joanna Jędrzejczyk back in the Octagon, but he doesn’t believe she needs to fight. One of the best fighters ever at 115 pounds is Joanna Jędrzejczyk. The former champion has been out of the UFC Octagon since her UFC 248 loss to Zhang Weili. Despite not being all that active, Jędrzejczyk is still being called out by her fellow strawweights.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO