CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

This portable power station and solar panel to keep everything running when the power goes out

By TNW Deals
The Next Web
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTLDR: With its giant energy storage capabilities, the EcoFlow Delta is ready to deliver power to over a dozen sources at once in the event of a major power outage. Now that hurricane and wildfire seasons are winding down, millions in the U.S. are now gearing up for the start of winter storm season. Midwest storms and Nor’Easters raging up the eastern U.S. coastline are no joke, prompting blizzards and winter storm warnings each year that plunge millions into power outages.

thenextweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
backpacker.com

Forget Solar Panels: These 3 New Power Sources Eliminate the Need for Sun

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Bringing a solar panel into the backcountry to keep your devices charged is nothing new. Panels are cheap, light, and increasingly effective. But what if there’s no sun? Whether you’re suffering the bad luck of a trip in the clouds or rain, want to be able to charge at night, or you’re just headed somewhere where flowing water or wind are more plentiful than solar rays, you still have options for keeping your electronics powered.
ELECTRONICS
WKRG News 5

NW Florida solar installer shows off Tesla Solar Roof

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida solar installer unveiled new technology this afternoon for homeowners looking to get into solar energy. Using the sun’s rays and turning them into electricity isn’t anything new. But the Tesla Solar Roof is the future, according to those at SunFarm Energy. “This is actually the skin of the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hackaday.com

Solar Power Goes Back To 1910 Tech

If you want to read about a low-tech approach to solar cells invented — and forgotten — 40 years before Bell Labs announced the first practical silicon solar cell, we can’t promise the website, Low Tech Magazine, will be available. Apparently the webserver it is on is solar-powered, and a disclaimer mentions that it sometimes goes offline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
GeekyGadgets

SuperBase Pro portable power station passes $1,000,000 in funding

If you are in the market for a portable power station you might be interested to know that the SuperBase Pro currently on Indiegogo has raised more than $1 million thanks to over 700 backers and is now in its final week of funding with just 3 days remaining. The portable power station is capable of running a wide variety of different appliances and features a 2,096Wh high capacity battery and 14 output ports.
CELL PHONES
albuquerqueexpress.com

LG's New Solar Panel with Gap-Free Technology Delivers Power, Durability

Featuring N-type Half-cut Cells, NeON H+ Black Solar Solution for Residential Applications Offers Exceptional Low-Light Performance in a Sleeker Package. LINCOLNSHIRE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / LG Business Solutions USA has launched the new LG NeON® H+ Black solar panel, the first module to employ the company's gap-free technology for impressive energy efficiency. LG's innovative half-cut cells employ new wiring technology to increase resistance to external impact and thermal stress compared to a full cell module, while the elimination of gaps between cells results in a sleek, uniform design.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Airbus’ Solar Powered Zephyr Plane: Everything You Need To Know

Last month, European aerospace manufacturer Airbus concluded the summer test program for its solar-powered ‘Zephyr’ aircraft. The plane even managed to set a world record along the way. Let’s take a closer look at everything you need to know about this project. A long-running project. The Zephyr program actually dates...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Stations#Energy Storage#Power Outage#Storage Devices#Tldr#Tnw
goodmenproject.com

Understanding the Potential Role Of Portable Solar Panels

Solar panels help the planet by using renewable energy sources. They can also power your home more efficiently. However, when you’re traveling, you need a way to charge your devices. This is where portable solar panels can come in handy. What Are Portable Solar Panels?. These are solar panels you...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Large clusters of solar power stations

We have seen that the world’s largest individual solar power plants now have AC capacity in excess of 1 GW. Meanwhile, solar parks, where several projects are co-located in one organized site, are expanding from about 3 GW towards 5 GW or more. This ‘solar park’ model is most widely...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Popular Science

The best portable power banks to keep your gadgets charged on the go

Most of the time, our gadgets are magical little devices that fill our lives with content and communication. Then the battery dies and they become pricy little bricks that fill us with frustration. Luckily portable power banks have gotten better and cheaper in recent years. But, you can’t just go buy any old rectangle full of cells and expect to have the best experience. You want your power bank to match your needs so you can keep your specific collection of electronics alive and kicking during that painfully long wait at the oil change place or the waiting room at the doctor’s office.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
techxplore.com

Using optical beaming to power a portable 5G base station

Telecommunications company Ericsson has teamed up with a company called PowerLight Technologies to send power through the air to run a 5G base station. Both companies have posted the details on their respective websites. Consumers have already seen through-the-air power exchange in the form of wireless charging stations—such stations have...
ELECTRONICS
The Next Web

This portable power station is the ultimate emergency support — and it’s $150 off

TLDR: The EcoFlow River Max Portable Power Station offers ready backup power when you need it most with enough juice to run up to 80 percent of your essential devices. In just the last few weeks, hurricanes, wildfires, and heat warnings have left thousands of people without power right in the midst of a potential disaster. While many persevered and came through those anxious moments no worse for wear, there’s little scarier than being left without lights and communication when a serious event is bearing down on your home and family.
ELECTRONICS
WFMY NEWS2

How much power do you really need? How to figure out which portable generator is right for you

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether it’s a hurricane, an ice storm, or even a wildfire, power outages seem to be happening more often and in more places. Maybe you’re thinking about buying a generator to keep the juice flowing. While a whole-house model can be very expensive, Consumer Reports says there’s a less pricey option to power just the essentials.
GREENSBORO, NC
Charles City Press

Prichard Law Office ‘goes green’ with solar panels

Charles City’s Todd Prichard is proud of his solar array, but he never gets to show it off. That’s because it’s all on the roof, out of sight, and no one knows it’s there. Prichard, a Charles City attorney and Iowa legislator, had the solar panels installed on the roof...
CHARLES CITY, IA
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $460, Get an Anker PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station for $239.99 Shipped – This Weekend Only

The Anker PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station is great for emergencies or just camping, and you can get one for $239.99 shipped after clipping the 30% off coupon and entering promotion code: ANKRSD1730, this weekend only, originally $459.99. It features a 60W USB-C port equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ 3.0 technology to charge mobile devices at high speed, which means a MacBook Air 2020 can be powered to 50% in just over 40 minutes or an iPhone 12 / 13 to 50% in just 30 minutes. Product page – be sure to clip the 30% off coupon and enter promotion code: ANKRSD1730 during final checkout to receive the additional discounts. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
CELL PHONES
Cosmos

Beware the lure of unethical solar power

Solar energy may be the future. But only if it lets go of the past. International NGO the World Economic Forum has issued a damning report card on the state of the world’s solar panel manufacturing. It may be experiencing rapid growth. It may be one of the cheapest sources of power. But its climate credentials face intense scrutiny.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

North-Texas Based Company Investing Millions To Improve Weatherization At Texas Power Plants

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Vistra Energy Corp. CEO Curt Morgan said his company isn’t waiting for new state weatherization requirements to kick-in. “We’re putting in the money to make sure these plants work.” During a tour Friday of the Midlothian Power Plant, operated by Luminant, a Vistra subsidiary, officials said they’re spending $50 million this year and another $30 million next year at their Texas facilities to better prepare for the weather. Instead of being able to withstand ten-degree temperatures, the plants will be able to withstand temperatures as low as five degrees below zero for seven days straight. “This is going in and being...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy