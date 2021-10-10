This portable power station and solar panel to keep everything running when the power goes out

Most of the time, our gadgets are magical little devices that fill our lives with content and communication. Then the battery dies and they become pricy little bricks that fill us with frustration. Luckily portable power banks have gotten better and cheaper in recent years. But, you can’t just go buy any old rectangle full of cells and expect to have the best experience. You want your power bank to match your needs so you can keep your specific collection of electronics alive and kicking during that painfully long wait at the oil change place or the waiting room at the doctor’s office.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO