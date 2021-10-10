CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eye-Opening New Princess Diana Docuseries Premieres Tonight—Here’s How to Watch

By Rachel Bowie
purewow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost 25 years since Princess Diana tragically died that fateful night in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. A new six-part docuseries called Diana—which premieres tonight on CNN—sets out to explore why the Princess of Wales continues to resonate all these years later. More specifically, the series aims to demonstrate why Diana was “truly a blueprint for the modern woman,” according to the press release.

Effingham Radio

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Parallels Between Her, Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart sat down with EW to discuss her starring role as the late Princess Diana in Spencer, set to hit theaters on November 5th. Pablo Larrain directed. She admits she understands the difficult spot Diana found herself in, but says it’s different: "I mean, I've tasted… I've come near these sort of manic levels of fame and intrusion. Not intrusion. That implies that I've been stolen from in this violent way. I have experienced people kind of wanting to come in, but there is no comparison to this particular woman, in terms of that fervent desire to have her and know her."
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Duchess Kate 'Wanted to Pay Homage' to Princess Diana at 'James Bond' Premiere

An emotional case of déjà vu. On Wednesday, September 29, Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the world premiere of No Time to Die in London, turning heads in stunning designer wares. The duchess, in particular, seemingly paid tribute to her late mother-in-law by wearing a gown resembling one Princess Diana wore in 1985. And now, Us Weekly has new details that confirm her similar-looking ensemble was, in fact, intentional.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Princess Diana Rocks Out in New Netflix Musical Clip

Diana: The Musical hit Netflix on October 1, and we were not ready for a musical about the royals. This new clip features Diana trying her best to fit the royal image — however, she can’t help but bust a move. After changing costumes via tear-away dress, Diana is lifted up onto a stage and rocks out on the cello, but not without a little stage-dive action.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

How to watch the One of Us is Lying series premiere tonight

The One of Us is Lying series finally debuts on Peacock TV tonight! The first three episodes will be available. Find out what they’re about and more. One of Us is Lying is a new YA mystery thriller adapted from the best-selling Karen M. McManus book of the same name. Three episodes will drop tonight on the app, with additional episodes dropping each week after.
TV SERIES
Marconews.com

Hollywood's obsession with Princess Diana will never end, but it's getting ridiculous

Two weeks after watching "Diana: The Musical," I'm still convinced that it must be one of those fake "30 Rock" movies starring Jenna Maroney. If you haven't yet seen the schlocky new Netflix special (now streaming), it's a filmed version of the incoming Broadway production, which returns to New York's Longacre Theatre on Nov. 2. The mostly sung-through show tries to distill the too-short life of Princess Diana (Jeanna de Waal) into a two-hour rock opera, with all the subtlety of a "Saturday Night Live" sketch.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Kristen Stewart Stuns in a Spot-On Replica of Princess Diana's Famous Wedding Dress

The Princess is here! In the trailer for the highly anticipated Princess Diana biopic, Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, we got a glimpse of the actress portraying the late royal on her wedding day around the 1:53 mark. While the movie, which arrives in theatres 5 Nov., focuses on one pivotal weekend in Princess Diana's life — the Christmas holiday where she decided to leave Prince Charles — the clips of her in the wedding dress are likely from a flashback.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Harry and Meghan Will Not Return to the UK For Princess Diana Memorial Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return to the UK for a memorial party next week that will be hosted by Prince William in honor of Princess Diana. About 100 guests are set to join the Duke of Cambridge at the Princess of Wales’ former home of Kensington Palace for the private reception, and it was speculated that Harry and Meghan would fly from Montecito, California, to the UK in order to attend.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
purewow.com

It’s a Double Date! Kate, William, Charles & Camilla Are Set to Walk Red Carpet Together at James Bond Premiere

Two things we love the most: royals on the red carpet and James Bond. The fact that the two are set to combine at the Royal Albert Hall next week? We can’t wait. Here’s the scoop: On September 28, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will unite for a double date as the guests of honor for the U.K. premiere of the long-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die. Not only that, they’re set to meet (and fingers crossed, sip martinis with) James Bond himself aka the one, the only Daniel Craig. (As a reminder, this film—the 25th in the franchise—marks his final time playing Bond on screen.)
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Doctor's account of battle to save Princess Diana is a stark reminder of how precious life is

Princess Diana tragically passed away after being injured in a car crash in Paris on 31 August, 1997. This year, MonSef Dahman, a doctor who fought to save the Princess of Wales' life gave his account of trying "everything possible" to keep her heart beating, and in honour of National Critical Illness Awareness Month in the US, we're shining a light on the importance of recognising critical illnesses like Princess Diana's cardiac arrest.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
townandcountrymag.com

CNN's Diana Re-examines the Life of the People's Princess

Between Spencer, The Crown, and Diana: The Musical (streaming now on Netflix, and opening on Broadway later this year), there's no shortage of Princess Diana-related content available to consume in 2021. But executive producers Matt Robins and Emma Cooper are presenting a different view of the late royal in their new docuseries, Diana, which re-examines the icon's life, and tells the story of Diana not as the "People's Princess" but as a modern woman.
ENTERTAINMENT
talesbuzz.com

Author Stewart Pearce talks new Princess Diana book

Stewart Pearce’s book was “Diana: The Voice of Change.” Princess Di’s confidante and friend, his “Diana, Wish You Were Here” comes momentarily. Pearce, “Master of Voice” coach of Eddie Redmayne and Hugh Bonneville to pols Margaret Thatcher and Benazir Bhutto, says: “The last years of Diana’s life, moving into independence, watching herself on PBS’s famous interview, this svelte woman of the world became discouraged at her appearance. She loved Charles and suddenly required grounding. Liberation. To stand tall. And a friend introduced us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

SNL: Who is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight?

Saturday Night Live is back with four first-time hosts. Kim Kardashian West and Owen Wilson have already hosted the first two episodes of the season but this week (October 16) Bohemian Rhapsody star and new Bond villain Rami Malek will host while Young Thug will appear as the musical guest.On 23 October, Jason Sudeikis will take over as host, with Brandi Carlile performing.Wilson, Kardashian West, Malek, and Sudeikis will all be first-time hosts.pic.twitter.com/5E6HS5YnrC— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 22, 2021Saturday Night Live returned on 2 October on NBC in the US after a summer hiatus. This...
