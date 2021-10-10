Eye-Opening New Princess Diana Docuseries Premieres Tonight—Here’s How to Watch

Kristen Stewart sat down with EW to discuss her starring role as the late Princess Diana in Spencer, set to hit theaters on November 5th. Pablo Larrain directed. She admits she understands the difficult spot Diana found herself in, but says it’s different: "I mean, I've tasted… I've come near these sort of manic levels of fame and intrusion. Not intrusion. That implies that I've been stolen from in this violent way. I have experienced people kind of wanting to come in, but there is no comparison to this particular woman, in terms of that fervent desire to have her and know her."

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO