NYPD Releases Video Of Child Accused In Bronx Playground Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a boy accused in a shooting at a Bronx playground.

Investigators said the child, who appears to be holding a gun in the video, got into an argument with a 13-year-old boy and shot him in the knee.

It happened inside Hunts Point Playground just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the alleged shooter goes by the nickname “Chulo.” He is between 11 and 13 years old and is under 5 feet tall.

Investigators said the boy ran from the scene with four other people wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.