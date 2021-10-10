CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cat Power Announces New Covers Album, Shares Two Songs

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiFBi_0cMtfBoi00

Superb singer-songwriter Cat Power (born Chan Marshall) recently announced intentions to release a new LP, called, Covers, which will feature just that: new renditions of songs by the artist covering some of her favorites.

The album will be out January 14, 2022, Power announced. See the full track listing below.

Cat Power shared tracks of her covering Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” and the Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes.” Watch both below.

Power also performed her rendition of “Bad Religion” on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Of the album, Power said in a statement, “Performing covers is a very enjoyable way to do something that feels natural to me when it comes to making music.”

Covers Track list:

1. Bad Religion – Frank Ocean

2. Unhate – Cat Power – Chan Marshall

3. Pa Pa Power – Dead Man’s Bones

4. A Pair of Brown Eyes – The Pogues

5. Against the Wind – Bob Seger

6. Endless Sea – Iggy Pop

7. These Days – Jackson Browne

8. It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels – Kitty Wells

9. I Had a Dream Joe – Nick Cave

10. Here Comes a Regular – The Replacements

11. I’ll Be Seeing You – Billie Holiday

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton Howls, Tom Morello Shreds in Dark New Song ‘The War Inside’

Tom Morello recruited a slew of A-list guests for his new solo album The Atlas Underground, from Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder to Mike Posner and Bring Me the Horizon. He also tapped into the country music world, enlisting Chris Stapleton for the track “The War Inside.” Both the song and the LP are out now. “The War Inside” opens with the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s signature tone, a flurry of staccato high-pitched notes that subsides to reveal Stapleton’s earthy vocal. “I can’t leave when I want to/I can’t see when the sun’s gonna shine,” he sings, leading up to...
MUSIC
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Deluxe Edition Brightens and Expands the Group’s Swan Song: Album Review

Fifty-one years later, how do we appraise “Let It Be,” the Beatles’ swan song, the document of their breakup, the one that the bandmembers themselves initially disliked so much that Paul McCartney took legal action and John Lennon dubbed it a salvage job from “the shittiest load of badly recorded shit — and with a lousy feeling to it — ever”? Of course, the men doth protest too much: The group’s high standards guaranteed that there is no such thing as a bad Beatles album, but “Let It Be” is far from their best work. Intended as a rough, back-to-the-roots “art...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Jackson Browne
Person
Kitty Wells
Person
Nick Cave
Person
Bob Seger
Person
James Corden
Person
Billie Holiday
UPI News

Carlos Santana, Chris Stapleton team up for new track 'Joy'

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Carlos Santana and Chris Stapleton have joined forces for a new song titled "Joy." Santana uploaded an animated lyric video for the song to his offfical YouTube channel on Monday. "Joy" will appear on Santana's upcoming album Blessings and Miracles, which will be released on Friday.
MUSIC
Variety

Duran Duran at 40: Nick Rhodes Reflects on Group’s Evolving Fanbase, ‘Under the Volcano’ Doc, New Album ‘Future Past’

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the eponymous debut release of Duran Duran, with the iconic group also dropping its 15th studio album, “Future Past,” on Oct. 22. The aptly titled collection is referential of Duran Duran’s signature sounds, teased out by producer-of-the-moment Erol Alkan. Italian disco and EDM composer Giorgio Moroder lends a hand on a couple of songs, and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon brings his inventiveness to the mix. Featured guests on the album include Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll and Japanese band Chai. Duran Duran co-founder and resident tech visionary/image consultant Nick Rhodes talks then and now with Variety. What are your thoughts about “Duran Duran” and...
MUSIC
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘The Metallica Blacklist': 10 Best Metallica Cover Songs on ‘Black Album’ Tribute

At this point, there isn't much need to argue Metallica's global influence. Forty years into their career and 125 million albums sold, the rock legends are no doubt one of the biggest bands in the world. Much of that prestige is centered around the massive success of their fifth studio album, Metallica, affectionately known by fans, critics and even the band itself as the "Black Album."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Pair Of Brown Eyes#Track#Pa Pa Power
hotnewhiphop.com

Majid Jordan Announce Release Date & Cover Art For New Album "Wildest Dreams"

OVO Sound is coming strong this fall. Drake's dominance on the Billboard 200 continues, though NBA Youngboy just pushed him to #2 this week. Still, Certified Lover Boy is steadily maintaining radio play and prominence practically everywhere. However, it looks like the label is ready to continue flooding the fall with new music.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Billy Bragg Shares Uplifting New Song “Mid-Century Modern” From Upcoming Album

Billy Bragg has released a new single “Mid-Century Modern” on October 6 via the Cooking Vinyl label. “Mid-Century Modern” is taken from Billy’s eagerly awaited tenth studio album The Million Things That Never Happened, due for release on October 29. Written by Billy, the song is “a big wall of sound pop song that weighs up his political and personal standing in this shifting sand world.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
xsnoize.com

TEARS FOR FEARS announce 'The Tipping Point' - their first new studio album in nearly two decades

Today the legendary duo Tears For Fears have announced the forthcoming release of their first new studio album in nearly two decades, THE TIPPING POINT. Arriving February 25th, 2022, via Concord Records, THE TIPPING POINT is a song cycle reflecting many of the personal and professional tipping points the pair and the world have faced throughout the last seventeen years.
MUSIC
The FADER

Arca announces new album KICK ii, shares “Born Yesterday” featuring Sia

Arca has announced her new album KICK ii, out December 3 via XL Recordings, with the new single "Born Yesterday" featuring Sia. Sia is, of course, the megastar pop artist behind hits like "Chandelier," "Cheap Thrills," and "Elastic Heart," while Arca is best known as a groundbreaking electronic producer who has flexed her also-considerable singer-songwriter talents on recent projects.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Dave Gahan (of Depeche Mode) and Soulsavers Announce New Covers Album

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and Soulsavers (aka Rich Machin) have teamed up once again and have announced a new covers album, the fittingly entitled Imposter. The album features covers of songs by Neil Young, Bob Dylan, PJ Harvey, Charlie Chaplin, Cat Power, Mark Lanegan, and others. It is due out November 12 via Columbia. The first single, a cover of Cat Power’s 1998 song “Metal Heart,” is due out this Friday. In the meantime, below is the album’s tracklist and cover art.
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Merle Monroe Announces New Single “Harlan Darlin’” Written by Tim Stafford and Bobby Starnes From ‘Songs of a Simple Life’ Album

Nashville, Tenn. – Since the release of their latest critically-acclaimed project Songs of a Simple Life, Merle Monroe has continued to charge forward with their one-of-a-kind Merle Haggard / Bill Monroe inspired sound. They’re excited to unveil the newest single from the record, “Harlan Darlin’” – out at radio now. The upbeat track is available along with the full album for download and streaming HERE.
NASHVILLE, TN
undertheradarmag.com

Travis Announce “The Invisible Band” Reissue and New Tour, Share New Song “Swing”

Travis have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their third studio album, The Invisible Band. The reissue, which features the original album remastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar, includes unreleased demos, live sessions, and alternate takes. The band has shared a new song from the reissue titled “Swing,” an early working version of their hit “Sing.” They have also announced a new tour set for 2022. The reissue will be out on December 3 via Craft. Check out the new song, album tracklist, and list of tour dates below.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Deap Vally Announce Third Album 'Marriage' With New Song Magic Medicine

Deap Vally have announced their third studio album. 'Marriage' will arrive on November 19, following up 2016's 'Femejism'. In 2020, though, the Los Angeles duo teamed up with the Flaming Lips to form the Deap Lips project. They also dropped the 'Digital Dream' and 'American Cockroach' EPs earlier in 2021.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy