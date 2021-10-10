Cat Power Announces New Covers Album, Shares Two Songs

Superb singer-songwriter Cat Power (born Chan Marshall) recently announced intentions to release a new LP, called, Covers, which will feature just that: new renditions of songs by the artist covering some of her favorites.

The album will be out January 14, 2022, Power announced. See the full track listing below.

Cat Power shared tracks of her covering Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” and the Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes.” Watch both below.

Power also performed her rendition of “Bad Religion” on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Of the album, Power said in a statement, “Performing covers is a very enjoyable way to do something that feels natural to me when it comes to making music.”

Covers Track list:

1. Bad Religion – Frank Ocean

2. Unhate – Cat Power – Chan Marshall

3. Pa Pa Power – Dead Man’s Bones

4. A Pair of Brown Eyes – The Pogues

5. Against the Wind – Bob Seger

6. Endless Sea – Iggy Pop

7. These Days – Jackson Browne

8. It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels – Kitty Wells

9. I Had a Dream Joe – Nick Cave

10. Here Comes a Regular – The Replacements

11. I’ll Be Seeing You – Billie Holiday