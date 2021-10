The Atlanta Braves held their final workout in preparation for the start of the NLCS which will get underway Saturday at Truist Park. The team announced Friday that Max Fried will be on the mound in Game 1. That isn’t a surprise given that he was lined up to start Game 5 of the NLDS but the way he has pitched down the stretch gave the Braves the luxury of pushing the envelope a bit by bringing Charlie Morton back on short rest to pitch Game 4 against the Brewers.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO