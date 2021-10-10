Panama vs. USA, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Time, TV schedule and lineups

Wales face a tricky trip to Czech Republic tonight in a crucial encounter which could go some way to deciding who takes second place in Group E of Uefa’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup.Wales are currently third in the group, level on seven points with the second-place Czechs but behind on goal difference. Runaway leaders Belgium have virtually sewn up the sole automatic qualification spot, but the one place through to the play-offs is up for grabs.The Welsh endured a frustrating goalless draw with Estonia last time out and now know that avoiding defeat here will be essential. That...

