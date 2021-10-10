Panama vs. USA, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Time, TV schedule and lineups
After a slow start to World Cup qualifying, the United States men’s national team find themselves atop the Concacaf Octagonal group through four matchdays. Following back-to-back wins away to Honduras and at home against Jamaica, Gregg Berhalter’s side look to make it three in a row. Another tough away test awaits them as they make the trip down to fourth-place Panama for their fifth match of their qualifying campaign.www.starsandstripesfc.com
Comments / 0