CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Panama vs. USA, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Time, TV schedule and lineups

By Rob Usry
starsandstripesfc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a slow start to World Cup qualifying, the United States men’s national team find themselves atop the Concacaf Octagonal group through four matchdays. Following back-to-back wins away to Honduras and at home against Jamaica, Gregg Berhalter’s side look to make it three in a row. Another tough away test awaits them as they make the trip down to fourth-place Panama for their fifth match of their qualifying campaign.

www.starsandstripesfc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
starsandstripesfc.com

USA vs. Jamaica, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Community player ratings

It was once again the Ricardo Pepi show as the United States men’s national team picked up their second win of Concacaf World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 result over Jamaica on Thursday night. The Mexican-American striker celebrated his second appearance for the U.S. by bagging two second half goals. It certainly appears the USMNT have finally found a legitimate No. 9 and not a moment too soon.
MLS
CBS Sports

Venezuela vs. Brazil: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, watch online, odds, start time

Brazil's win streak will be put to the test on Thursday night as the table-topping Selecao travel to Caracas with eight wins from eight to their name. The postponement of last month's game against Argentina could present a fixture headache down the road and as such Tite will be eager to ensure his side's berth in Qatar is rubber stamped as quickly and efficiently as possible.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
George Bello
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Deandre Yedlin
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Gianluca Busio
NJ.com

Germany vs. Romania FREE LIVE STREAM (10/8/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Germany faces Romania in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, October 8, 2021 (10/8/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
UEFA
The Independent

Is Czech Republic vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Wales face a tricky trip to Czech Republic tonight in a crucial encounter which could go some way to deciding who takes second place in Group E of Uefa’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup.Wales are currently third in the group, level on seven points with the second-place Czechs but behind on goal difference. Runaway leaders Belgium have virtually sewn up the sole automatic qualification spot, but the one place through to the play-offs is up for grabs.The Welsh endured a frustrating goalless draw with Estonia last time out and now know that avoiding defeat here will be essential. That...
UEFA
Sporting News

USMNT vs. Jamaica: Time, TV, streaming, prediction for CONCACAF World Cup qualifier

If the U.S. men’s national team's World Cup qualifying matches were tense in September, the team has even more pressure to deliver in October’s three World Cup qualifiers, beginning with Thursday’s match against Jamaica. That's because this time the Americans will be playing two of the matches at home and the expectation is nothing less than a full six points in Austin and Columbus after drawing 1-1 against Canada in Nashville last month.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Tv#Panama City#Tv Streaming#Jamaica#Concacaf Octagonal#Wcq#Universo#App Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Panama vs. USMNT score: USA soccer suffers first World Cup qualifying loss with disappointing road result

The United States men's national team is no longer undefeated in World Cup qualifying. Gregg Berhalter's side, with numerous changes to the starting lineup that beat Jamaica on Thursday, fell 1-0 at Panama in an uninspiring, concerning performance. An opportunity to remain atop the table in Concacaf was wasted in what was the team's poorest display in qualifying so far with the team not testing the opposing goal even once.
MLS
starsandstripesfc.com

USA vs. Costa Rica, 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Costa Rica

The United States Men’s National Team continues to look for the right road to the 2022 World Cup. Mixed results were notched against Jamaica and Panama, by 2-0 and 0-1 margins, respectively. Gregg Berhalter has the chance to close out the window on a positive note, taking on Costa Rica at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy