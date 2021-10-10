CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

SEC Week 6 Results: Down goes Alabama, Florida shuts out Vanderbilt

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago

Florida tested Alabama a few weeks ago, and Texas A&M completed the upset this week against the Crimson Tide.

Jimbo Fisher became the first of Nick Saban’s former assistants to beat him on Saturday as the Aggies won on a field goal as time expired. Georgia is set to take over as the No. 1 team in the country after the Bulldogs beat No. 22 Auburn with relative ease.

Florida had a first half to forget on defense against Vanderbilt, but the Gators still managed to shut out the Commodores. No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 13 Arkansas combined for over 100 points and only missed overtime because the Razorbacks went for the win as time expired instead of the tie.

Here are all the results from across the SEC this week.

No. 20 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVZus_0cMteu8G00
Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK

Dan Mullen was brief in his halftime interview on Saturday. After allowing Vanderbilt to get 49 snaps off in the first half, Mullen called the defensive effort “awful.” A halftime speech turned things around for the team, and Florida came away with a shut-out win over Vanderbilt.

Anthony Richardson had his worst game so far at quarterback, but starter Emory Jones threw for 273 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on the day. The Commodores struggled to get any points on the board with three missed field goals. Florida has a lot to clean up before LSU.

Texas A&M 41, No. 1 Alabama 38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179yVt_0cMteu8G00
Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

They say if “you come at the king, you best not miss,” and Jimbo Fisher didn’t miss against his old mentor Nick Saban on Saturday. After a lackluster start to the year, Texas A&M upset top-ranked Alabama in College Station on a last-second field goal. Unfortunately, two conference losses still have the Aggies at the bottom of the SEC West.

Alabama is still one of the best teams in the country, but Georgia will take over as top dog now. Depending on how the season plays out, big wins over Arkansas and Auburn to close out the year could be huge for ‘Bama’s postseason placement.

No. 2 Georgia 34, No. 18 Auburn 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJLbV_0cMteu8G00
Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia had to face a team that could run and pass the ball effectively for the first time this season, and it went the same as the rest of the Bulldogs’ games. The Georgia defense figured out how to stop Bo Nix and the Auburn offense, allowing just one touchdown on the day. Nix was sacked four times on the day.

Stetson Bennett did fine once again starting in place of an injured JT Daniels, and Zamir White led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack with 79 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia should take over as No. 1 this week, and it’s hard to argue that there’s a better team out there right now.

No. 17 Ole Miss 52, No. 13 Arkansas 51

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFfrB_0cMteu8G00
Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

Matt Corral won his redemption game against Arkansas this week after throwing six interceptions against the Razorbacks a year ago. Ole Miss and Arkansas had a shootout that only missed overtime because of Sam Pittman’s decision to go for two with no time left on the clock.

As well as Corral played, Arkansas’ K.J. Jefferson made a name for himself against a Heisman contender. When both teams score 50 points, it’s hard to any blame on the quarterback. A stop here or there could have been the difference in this one.

No. 16 Kentucky 42, LSU 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23x6e0_0cMteu8G00
Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky continued its winning ways and picked up its fourth conference win of the year with a victory over LSU. Quarterback will Levis threw for three touchdowns and ran two more in for the Wildcats. Chris Rodriguez Jr. made it easy for Levis as he drew plenty of attention on his 16 carries that went for 147 yards.

Georgia is next week for Kentucky, and the Bulldogs will be able to stop Rodriguez. As for LSU, 3-3 has to be disappointing for a fanbase that expected a turnaround season from the Tigers.

Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04I2pO_0cMteu8G00
Calvin Mattheis/USA TODAY Sports

Josh Heupel is finally getting the fast-paced offense he had at UCF to work at

. Hendon Hooker has taken over at quarterback for Joe Milton and is 3-1 so far as a starter. He threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns against South Carolina this week.

The Gamecocks fought back in the second half after going down 35-0 in the second quarter. The final score reflected that effort, but coaches do hold back at times when their teams are up big and don’t need to prove anything more.

Missouri 48, North Texas 35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWV7E_0cMteu8G00
Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

There’s good news and bad news for Missouri after a win over North Texas. The good news is that Tyler Badie is a stud at running back. He set a career-high of 217 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns to lead Mizzou to victory. The bad news is that the victory came by only 13 points to a C-USA team.

After giving up 62 points to Tennessee last week, Missouri is looking like one of the worse SEC teams of 2021.

Gallery

PHOTOS: Looking back at Florida's homecoming win over Vanderbilt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGcaA_0cMteu8G00

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

No doubt about it, Nick Saban’s coaching cost Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s coaching cost in the fourth quarter cost them a win against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide were undefeated when walking onto Kyle Field on Saturday night. Sure, they had a close call earlier in the season against Florida, but did anyone believe that the Crimson Tide would struggle against Texas A&M? Well, the Aggies proved the nation wrong.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Nick Saban
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops pays Georgia the ultimate compliment after Kentucky loss

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Many college football observers consider the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs the real deal. Mark Stoops can be included in that group. After Kentucky’s 30-13 loss to No. 1 UGA, Stoops paid Kirby Smart’s squad the ultimate compliment. The 2021 college football season has been a...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#American Football#Sec#Texas A M#Aggies#Vanderbilt#Commodores#Lsu
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Week 8 kickoff time, TV channel announced

No. 5 Alabama’s home game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 23, will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday morning. The Crimson Tide and Volunteers will meet for the 104th overall time next week. Alabama leads the Third Saturday in October rivalry, 58-37-8, and has won 14 straight games, including last year’s meeting in Knoxville, Tenn., by a score of 48-17. The Tide came away with a 35-13 win in Tuscaloosa two years ago, which is where next Saturday’s matchup will take place.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin sends 2 amazing tweets after Ole Miss beat Tennessee

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels escaped Knoxville with a 31-26 win (and serious injury). Volunteers fans threw golf balls, bottles and other objects onto the field that caused a delay in the game with 54 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter. Kiffin was hit with a golf ball near the end of the game, and of course, the Ole Miss head coach is keeping it. He even took it with him to his postgame press conference.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wild Scene At Tennessee

One of the wildest scenes of the 2021 college football regular season broke out at Neyland Stadium on Saturday evening. Late in Tennessee’s game against Ole Miss, several Volunteers fans threw objects – golf balls, drinks, a bottle of mustard, even – onto the field in frustration. Play had to...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy