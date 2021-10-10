12 ways to make your computer look and sound better

The best Xbox One accessories take a great console and make it better. Though some players have already moved on to the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, there are a lot of us who still get a lot of use out of their Xbox One consoles. Though you get everything you need to start playing right out of the box, there’s lots of gear out there that can help fine-tune your experience, from a gaming headset to chat with friends, to TV-style remote for when you pivot to watching Netflix or YouTube. Almost all Xbox One accessories are next-gen compatible, so you don’t need to worry about losing your investment when you upgrade your console. If you’re looking to enhance your Xbox One setup, we have a few ideas of what gadgets to get.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO