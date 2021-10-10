12 ways to make your computer look and sound better
This story has been updated. It was originally published on December 7, 2017. When you boot up a brand-new computer, you expect it to deliver the most up-to-date technology, from gorgeous visuals to perfectly clear audio. While your experience will be pretty good right out of the box, desktop operating systems like Windows and macOS cater to the tastes and preferences of most users, which won’t necessarily match your personal preferences.www.popsci.com
Comments / 0