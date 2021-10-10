CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Hansi Flick Provides Antonio Rudiger Injury Update Ahead of World Cup Qualifying Clash

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Germany manager Hansi Flick has provided an injury update regarding Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger ahead of the country's World Cup qualifying clash against North Macedonia.

Rudiger had missed the German's final training session ahead of the fixture.

Speaking ahead of the match via iMiaSanMia, Flick confirmed that Rudiger missing training was more of a precaution than serious injury.

"We have all the players on board. I assume that everyone can play. Antonio Rudiger didn't train as a precautionary measure, he received treatment and was doing well today."

It was reported that the defender was absent from training due to 'back problems' and was sent to the team hotel to rest.

The final decision regarding his involvement in the match, which could see the Germans qualify for the 2022 World Cup, will not be decided until Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lmZj_0cMtesMo00
SIPA USA

The Blues have had Romelu Lukaku return to Cobham early following a similar injury scare as the Belgian is suffering from 'muscle fatigue'.

It is unclear as to whether Rudiger will be risked for the match, with Germany knowing that a win would see them qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Chelsea will be hoping that he does not feature and will be given a rest and time to recover ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash at Brentford next week.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Michail Antonio to skip Jamaica's World Cup qualifier at US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — West Ham striker Michail Antonio will not travel to Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier against the United States in Austin, Texas. Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August, will remain in England. “I can confirm that, unfortunately, I will not be joining up with...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Yardbarker

Germany Boss Hansi Flick Makes Kai Havertz & Timo Werner Admission

Hansi Flick has made admissions over the progress that Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have made at Chelsea. The new German national team manager has selected both players to feature in their upcoming World Cup qualifying games during the international break. Antonio Rudiger also received a call up, completing a...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Mancini wants unbeaten run until after World Cup ahead of Spain clash

Milan (AFP) – Roberto Mancini said on Tuesday he wants Italy to keep their world-record unbeaten record going until after next year’s World Cup as he prepares his team for their Nations League semi-final with Spain. Wednesday’s match at the San Siro will be the sternest test of Italy’s 37-match...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flick#Germans#Cobham#Belgian
Yardbarker

Hansi Flick: Werner Can be Happy With Development at Chelsea

Germany manager Hansi Flick has opened up on Timo Werner's development during his time at Chelsea. The forward has a less than impressive first season in London but has found his feet under Thomas Tuchel in his second year with the Blues, bagging against Southampton recently. Speaking during an international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Leicester vs Manchester United Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Leicester (5/2) vs Manchester United (21/20) On Saturday afternoon, Leicester host Manchester United at the King Power Stadium, as both teams look to return to winning ways after draws last time out in the English top-flight. Leicester. Brendan Rodgers team have not made a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Germany: How Hansi Flick has restored optimism to the national team

It was just six months ago that Germany's national football team suffered one of their biggest-ever humiliations. A 2-1 defeat in March by North Macedonia - just the third home World Cup qualifying loss in their history - was seen by many as further evidence of a crisis in German football, following their exit at the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

North Macedonia 0-4 Germany: Hansi Flick's resurgent side become first team to qualify for Qatar World Cup after Timo Werner double

Germany became the first European team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by crushing North Macedonia 4-0 away on Monday to secure top spot in Group J with two games to spare. A second-half double by Timo Werner and one goal each from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala secured Germany's fifth win in their fifth game under new coach Hansi Flick and lifted them to 21 points, with Romania in second place on 13.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Hungary fans clash with police during England World Cup qualifier

London (AFP) – Hungary supporters clashed with police at Wembley as a fan was arrested for racist abuse of a steward during Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against England. Just moments after kick-off, trouble flared among the pocket of around 1,000 Hungarians in one corner of the stadium. Dozens of Hungary...
UEFA
tothelaneandback.com

Injury updates on Tottenham Hotspur trio ahead of Newcastle United clash

Injury updates on Tottenham Hotspur trio ahead of Newcastle United clash. Football London has provided an injury update on Tottenham Hotspur trio Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies, and Steven Bergwijn ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United. Tottenham Hotspur had a mixed start but returned to winning ways after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Reggae Boyz Arrive in Honduras Ahead of World Cup Qualifier

The Jamaican squad which travelled to San Pedro Sula on Monday to face home nation Honduras in the battle of the cellar-dwellers tomorrow has been further reduced by two players. Alvas Powell of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer was forced out after being substituted in the first half...
FIFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
391
Followers
3K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy