SILER CITY, N.C. — One person was killed and three others were injured when an SUV crashed into a North Carolina restaurant, police said. Siler City police said the SUV veered into oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 64 on Friday afternoon before hitting the front of Johnson’s Drive-In, news outlets reported. According to police, the SUV hit four people who were in the parking lot waiting for food, police said.

