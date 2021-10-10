Wichita Police investigating pair of overnight shootings

Wichita Police are investigating two shootings that took place overnight. One of them happened before 5 a.m. on Sycamore Street just southwest of Kellogg and McLean. Wichita Police tell KAKE-TV that a fight broke out between two victims and two suspects. The two victims, a man in his 20s and a teenager, were shot. The pair had minor injuries and were treated and released from a local hospital. Police have taken the two suspects into custody.