Bleckley County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Bleckley, Pulaski by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 03:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Bleckley; Pulaski The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Georgia Little Ocmulgee River near Scotland affecting Wheeler and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Washington and Johnson Counties. Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Hawkinsville. * Until early Thursday afternoon. * At 2:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 22.6 feet. * Flood stage is 20 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.6 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 23 feet, Minor flooding continues of roads on the southside of Hawkinsville along Gooseneck Lane, cutting off access to homes. The water will be from 1 to 3 feet deep over the road.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Ocmulgee River#Oconee River#Extreme Weather#Dodge#Telfair Counties
