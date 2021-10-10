CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch For: ALDS Game 3 (and Maybe 4 & 5?)

By Zachary Hayes
South Side Sox
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis preview is a whole lot shorter than we would have liked. Nothing is promised for the White Sox after tomorrow. It might be the start of an epic White Sox comeback (or epic collapse, from Houston’s point of view); the South Siders may also be one more Dylan Cease meltdown away from looking towards 2022. Thus far, they’ve been thoroughly outclassed in nearly every phase of the game, from the stars to the lineup depth to the rotation to the bullpen to the manager’s office.

South Side Sox

Tweetstorm (ALDS Game 3): White Sox 12, Astros 6

It was do-or-die tonight for the White Sox. Fans flocked to Guaranteed Rate Field early to meet up and tailgate, dressed in all black under the beaming afternoon sun. It was a good day otherwise for Chicago, with the marathon and the Sky, Bulls, and Bears all winning. So: your move, White Sox.
CBS Boston

‘It’s Thrilling To Watch’: Excitement Builds Ahead Of Red Sox-Astros ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s been a lot of Red Sox excitement in Boston over the past few days and that contagious energy is set to continue as the ALCS begins in less than 24 hours. “It’s thrilling to watch them, they have a really good group of players,” Lance McNaughton said. Ace Ticket’s April Martin said they’ve been busy since the Red Sox won the Division Series against the Rays on Monday night. Many fans are looking to attend the October 18th, 19th and 20th ALCS games at Fenway Park. “Anyone that’s been at the last couple games we had can...
MLB
South Side Sox

“Sox in Five”

Those words were muttered, shouted, and spoken in silent nods throughout Chicago last night, as 40,000 White Sox fans left the ballpark and scattered like messengers spreading a baseball gospel. An affirming nod from a stranger on the Red Line, wearing a Sox hat. Sox in five, she says. An old man steps out of a shadowed doorway and asks for some change. ”Sox win?” he asks in a graveled voice, seeing my jersey. Yep. Sox in five. It was chanted in hoarse and dulcet tones in old bars and taverns, some well past closing time, echoing into empty streets. Sox in five.
MLB
South Side Sox

Leury Legend, TA and a Slider-Heavy Bullpen Forced Game 4 for the South Siders

As Tim Anderson said after Game 2, “It ain’t over yet.”. A 12-6 marathon win had the makings of everything a White Sox fan could have hoped for in a do-or-die game for the South Siders. The offense found a groove, the bullpen turned hype into results that surely mirrors what Rick Hahn envisioned when constructing it, and even Tony La Russa seemed to push all the right buttons.
MLB
