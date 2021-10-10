What to Watch For: ALDS Game 3 (and Maybe 4 & 5?)

This preview is a whole lot shorter than we would have liked. Nothing is promised for the White Sox after tomorrow. It might be the start of an epic White Sox comeback (or epic collapse, from Houston’s point of view); the South Siders may also be one more Dylan Cease meltdown away from looking towards 2022. Thus far, they’ve been thoroughly outclassed in nearly every phase of the game, from the stars to the lineup depth to the rotation to the bullpen to the manager’s office.