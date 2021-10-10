What I Think As WVU Heads Into The Bye Week at 2-4

The West Virginia Mountaineers are moving backwards. There is no other way to say it or describe it, the team is absolutely regressing right now. It’s not fun to watch and no one wants the head coach to fail, but holy cow this is bad guys. A first year that was supposed to be a complete rebuild was held together with duct tape and band-aids and got us to 5 wins. Last year, with COVID, we managed to scrape together 6 wins. 7-8 wins was on the table for this year if we were making steady progress. I think progress is out the window right now and just getting back to square one is the objective now.