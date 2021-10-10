CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Billie Eilish at ACL Fest: middle fingers to 'dirty old men' and connection to a cricket

Austin 360
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her Austin City Limits Festival closing set for Saturday night of Weekend 2, 19-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish shouted down the patriarchy, communed with a cricket and proudly brandished a bra that was tossed on stage. She also executed several quiet serenades which should not have worked nearly as well as they did, exuded genuine warmth and proved why her dystopian tales of love and life have made her one of the leading voices of her generation.

www.austin360.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Billie Eilish Says She Lost 100,000 Instagram Followers, But Gained a New Fan in Madonna

While Billie Eilish’s Instagram post revealing her new, bleach blonde locks back in March 2021 holds steady as the fifth most-liked, photo on the social media site with 23 million likes, according to the singer, not everyone is so fond of her changing style. In fact, Eilish recently opened up about some of the backlash she received when she came out from behind her baggy clothes earlier this year and opted to wear some an occasional form-fitting look here and there. Apparently, about 100,000 people couldn’t accept the change. Though, she does have one new fan in her corner and coming to her defense: none other than Madonna.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Billie Eilish Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel for Making Her “Look Stupid” With Van Halen Questions in Past Interview

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, Billie Eilish wanted to clear up any confusion about her previous interview on the show.  During her conversation with Kimmel, Eilish switched topics and asked, “Wait, really quick, do you remember last time I was here?” After Kimmel confirmed, she added, “And you made me look a little stupid,” referring to her 2019 interview where she struggled to answer 1980s trivia questions.  The host responded, “Well, yeah, accidentally. I didn’t do it on purpose.” Eilish, who was 17 at the time, said, “I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought...
CELEBRITIES
KEYT

Billie Eilish will be youngest solo Glastonbury headliner

Billie Eilish is set to once again make history. The singer, who turns 20 in December, has been announced as the headliner for next year’s Glastonbury Festival. According to the festival’s verified Twitter account, she will be “the youngest ever solo headliner.”. “We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish...
MUSIC
Harvard Crimson

From Governors Ball: Billie Eilish is Unstoppable

Ever since she toured her first EP “Don’t Smile at Me” at age 16, Billie Eilish has been an electric performer. At this year’s Governors Ball Music Festival, she brought that energy back with a vengeance. With the festival marking one of her first in-person shows in over a year, and after releasing a highly successful sophomore album, Eilish performed like she had something to prove. It would be an understatement to simply say that she did not disappoint; she was a firecracker from beginning to end.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
fox7austin.com

Billie Eilish calls out Texas over abortion law during performance in Austin: 'I'm sick and tired of old men'

AUSTIN, Texas - Billie Eilish slammed the state of Texas over its recent controversial abortion law while performing at Austin City Limits over the weekend. The Grammy-winning artist took the stage at the show to perform some of her hits. However, she stopped at one point to discuss politics and pulled no punches when it came to denouncing the abortion law.
TEXAS STATE
Austin 360

Billie Eilish wrote 'No Time To Die' after her first ACL Fest

Billie Eilish is returning to the Austin City Limits Music Festival for the event's second weekend after an incredible opening weekend performance. Her W2 set lines up with the theatrical release of "No Time To Die," the 25th film in the James Bond franchise. The film stars Daniel Craig in...
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Billie Eilish Announced as Glastonbury Headliner After Slamming Texas Abortion Laws at ACL

Billie Eilish is set to be the youngest headling performer ever at England’s Glastonbury Festival, according to an Instagram post from the fest Monday. “We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022 to become the Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner,” the post reads. “This will be her first U.K. festival headline performance.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Fingers#Cricket#Acl Fest
The New Yorker

The New Yorker Festival Preview: Billie Eilish

Pop stars come and pop stars go—and then, every so often, there’s a performer like Billie Eilish. Two years after Eilish became the first person born this century to release a No. 1 album, and twenty months after she achieved a Grammys sweep unmatched in nearly four decades, Eilish is performing and speaking Wednesday at The New Yorker Festival, the magazine’s weeklong celebration of politics, food, and the arts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
femalefirst.co.uk

Billie Eilish to perform at Nightmare Before Christmas concert

Billie Eilish is set to perform at a 'Nightmare Before Christmas' themed concert. Billie Eilish is set to perform as Sally from 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' at Danny Elfman's upcoming concert. The Grammy-winner will take to the stage at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on October 29...
MUSIC
edm.com

Apparently Billie Eilish Loves Dubstep—And Skrillex

Have you ever wondered what a dubstep song from Billie Eilish would sound like? Neither have we. But it's now top-of-mind thanks to a new interview with The New Yorker, who chatted with Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, a prolific music producer and the mastermind behind the vast majority of her recordings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

Billie Eilish

After the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, acclaimed pop star Billie Eilish has announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand in September 2022. The tour will kick off in Auckland on September 8 before crossing the Tasman for four arena shows across Australia. Starting with the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
magneticmag.com

Festival Review: The Best of ACL 2021 Weekend 1 With RÜFÜS DU SOL, Erykah Badu, Billie Eilish & More

Austin City Limits, produced by C3 Presents is back! The only thing we didn't miss was this Texas heat. Taking place at Zilker Park, located just miles away from downtown Austin, Zilker is a massive landscape with a beautiful view of downtown Austin. The heat was deadly, but ACL did a great job providing cooling fans, shaded areas, water stations, and more to keep everyone safe. This is one of our favorite festivals because of the musical diversity C3 brings to the lineup. There was tons of great music all weekend long from hip-hop, EDM, pop, and Reggaeton. ACL kicked off last weekend, Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3. Since the lineups almost mirror each other for both weekends, you can use this recap as a way to see who you should check out weekend 2, kicking off today.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Billie Eilish adds third Sydney & Melbourne dates

Happier Than Ever, The World Tour hits Australia & New Zealand in Sept 22. Billie Eilish’s upcoming Happier Than Ever, The World Tour of Australia and New Zealand in September has just gotten bigger. Due to overwhelming demand, promoters are thrilled to announce third arena dates in Sydney and Melbourne.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy