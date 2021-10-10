Billie Eilish at ACL Fest: middle fingers to 'dirty old men' and connection to a cricket

While Billie Eilish’s Instagram post revealing her new, bleach blonde locks back in March 2021 holds steady as the fifth most-liked, photo on the social media site with 23 million likes, according to the singer, not everyone is so fond of her changing style. In fact, Eilish recently opened up about some of the backlash she received when she came out from behind her baggy clothes earlier this year and opted to wear some an occasional form-fitting look here and there. Apparently, about 100,000 people couldn’t accept the change. Though, she does have one new fan in her corner and coming to her defense: none other than Madonna.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO