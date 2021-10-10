CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Sunday is World Mental Health Day

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us get a physical once a year to check in and see how our bodies are doing. But what about our mental health?

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

Related
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Alzheimer's

It's well-known that memory problems can be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease. But forgetting one thing in particular can be especially indicative of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
LIFESTYLE
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
asapland.com

Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Extremely common these days. When you feel tired after a day of work, have frequent colds or infections, are unable to lose excess weight no matter how hard you try, it could be that there is not enough Vitamin D in your body. The good news is that the solution might be as easy as taking a Vitamin D supplement!
HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and These are Signs You Have Dementia

With the U.S. getting older—the number of people aged 65 or older is expected to jump to 90 million by 2050—neurological conditions amongst the elderly become more common, dementia being one of the most prevalent. Dementia is the deterioration of intellectual or psychological functions generally caused by damage to the brain and aging. Over 6 million Americans aged 65+ live with the condition, a number projected to increase to 13.8 million by 2060. Because of this growing trend, older individuals and their families need to be aware of the warning signs that they may have dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Stand Up, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Many assume the first signs of cognitive decline will appear when they notice they begin to forget important details or mix up specific dates or facts. In reality, many everyday actions can potentially serve as warning signs the neurodegenerative disease is developing, including how you're handling your finances and what your driving habits are. But according to a study, even something as simple as how you feel when you stand up from your seat can be an early sign of dementia if you notice this one thing. Read on to see what could be a major red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cape Gazette

5 Ways to Lower Blood Pressure Naturally

Making sure your blood pressure is in the normal range is an important part of managing your overall health and wellness. High blood pressure, or hypertension, increases your risk of serious health problems such as heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and vision loss. The good news — there are simple lifestyle changes you can make today to keep your blood pressure in the normal range.
WEIGHT LOSS
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Behaviors that could cause a heart attack

A heart attack occurs in the U.S. every 40 seconds. A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle does not get enough blood. The more time that passes without treatment, the greater the damage to the heart muscle, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular adverse events linked to inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Early MS Warning Sign Occurs in 80 Percent of Patients, Experts Say

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is both an unpredictable and long-lasting disease, which makes it an unnerving diagnosis. Worse yet, MS is hard to diagnose, since its symptoms often mimic other common conditions, leading many people with MS to be frequently misdiagnosed. In fact, a June 2021 study published in the journal Neurology found that early MS symptoms are frequently missed for up to five years before patients get the proper diagnosis. To help you figure out what to look for, there's one symptom that occurs early in this central nervous system disease and affects four in five patients. Read on to find out the most common early symptom of MS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by People

The progressive brain disorder known as dementia can have devastating effects on a person's ability to function. But his potentially all-encompassing disease can present with symptoms that are subtle, more a whisper than shout. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. These are the signs of dementia that are often overlooked or ignored. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
BOCA RATON, FL
Dr Frank Lipman

How to Know if You Have Hashimoto’s Disease

Many women (men too) wish they had known what the signs or symptoms of Hashimoto’s were before their diagnosis. How do I know this? Because I hear them say this often. They know something was wrong but no one was listening. Or they were diagnosed with hypothyroidism but the symptoms didn’t go away regardless of the type or dosage of medication they were on.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Harvard Health

Some blood pressure drugs are linked with better memory

The blood-brain barrier protects the brain from toxic substances. While some medication can penetrate this defensive wall and cause memory problems, certain drugs that treat high blood pressure appear to be associated with better cognitive function. In an analysis published in the August 2021 issue of Hypertension, researchers gathered information...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy