Kim K Parodied The Bachelorette On SNL With About A Million Celeb Cameos

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Saturday Night Live episode featured a hilarious sketch with Kim Kardashian and a surprising amount of celeb guests. Kardashian, who headlined the show on Saturday, Oct. 9, showed off her comedic chops during a reality TV parody of The Bachelorette that even had an appearance by franchise star Tyler Cameron. Here’s what happened during Kim Kardashian’s Bachelorette SNL sketch that has the internet buzzing.

extratv

Kim Kardashian Jokes About Kanye West & O.J. Simpson on 'SNL'

Looking radiant — and poured into a hot-pink body suit — Kim Kardashian made her "SNL" hosting debut Saturday night, launching her monologue by addressing the elephant in the room: "I know... I'm surprised to see me here, too." She used the opening to skewer herself and those around her,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian Join Kim Kardashian West in ‘SNL’ Courtroom Parody to Discuss Family Issues

While hosting Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian West took her family to court in a parody called “The People’s Kourt.” In the sketch, Kardashian West impersonated her sister Kourtney Kardashian as she judged and listened to her family present their issues, with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner making special appearances and playing themselves. When Khloe took the stand she complained that Kim stole her makeup artist to which Heidi Gardner’s Kardashian West (dressed in her recent MET Gala look) argued, “I needed him today!” After Khloe reminded her that no one could see her in her MET Gala look, she also threatened to...
Kim Kardashian has strong celeb support at ‘SNL’ dress rehearsal

The stars came out for Kim Kardashian West’s turn on “SNL,” according to those who saw the dress rehearsal. Celebs like Chris Rock, John Cena, Amy Schumer, Blake Griffin and more showed up for the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star’s first turn as host of the venerable sketch comedy show, one audience member who saw the practice run told The Post.
WATCH: John Cena Makes A Cameo on SNL

I guess you can see him. On last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, John Cena made an unexpected cameo in a sketch featuring host Kim Kardashian West. In the sketch ‘The Dream Guy”, Kardashian chooses from a number of eligible bachelors, including Cena, in a parody of The Bachelorette.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian West: Everything you need to know about SNL’s second host of the new season

The new season of Saturday Night Live is well underway and this weekend, Kim Kardashian West is set to host the second episode of the 47th season.She follows on from last week’s host, Owen Wilson, who was joined for the occasion by musical guest, Kacey Musgraves.This week, Kardashian West will be accompanied by musical guest Halsey for the show.The show shared a photograph of Kardashian West smiling at the read-through. You can see the image below: View this post on Instagram ...
New Haven Register

'SNL': Watch Kim Kardashian in Celebrity-Packed 'Bachelorette' Sketch

Playing a bachelorette named Rachel, Kim Kardashian faced an all-star lineup of suitors in an SNL parody of the famed dating show, giving each guy a token that signified he’d survived another week in the competition. The first suitor to receive the prized token was Chace Crawford, a star of...
Kim K. Kills It On SNL!

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and actually did a good job. The writers gave her solid jokes for her monologue …specially ones that roasted her famous family. The Mike & Carla Morning Show have clips that everyone is talking about this morning!
Kim K. Looks for Love in SNL Dating Sketch

After her high-profile split from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West is looking for love where she found her spotlight: reality television. In Saturday Night Live’s “The Dream Guy” sketch, Kim Kardashian West as Rochelle plays a Bachelorette looking for love on a reality show. Her star-studded suitors included Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Jesse Williams, John Cena, Tyler Cameron, Chace Crawford, Blake Griffin, and Zeke (SNL’s Mikey Day). The sketch hit all the marks of a classic dating competition, with Kim K. thanking Tyler Cameron of Bachelor fame for “showing [her his] perfectly hot body” because it was very vulnerable of him. As she came down to the final two contestants, Kim K. chose the married John Cena over Zeke, who did his original character Sherlock the Cat before falling into the firepit after being eliminated.
Kim K Impersonated Kourtney On SNL With Kris And Khloé, And It Was Spot-On

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make Saturday Night Live a family affair. The superstar celeb had plenty of standout moments during her hosting debut on Saturday, Oct. 9, but for fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one sketch in particular totally won the night. The Kardashians poked fun at all their family drama in a TV courtroom sketch, and it proved that Kim Kardashian’s Kourtney impression is seriously next-level.
'SNL' Cold Open: Facebook Whistleblower Hearing Parody Kicks off Kim Kardashian's Episode

Before Kim Kardashian made her debut, Saturday Night Live's cold open featured parody of recent Senate hearings about Facebook and Instagram. Whistleblower Frances Haugen accused Facebook of knowingly ignoring how its platforms' algorithms damage users' mental health and elevate misinformation. Several SNL cast members imitated politicians and pelted Haugen (played by Heidi Gardner) with idiotic questions about Facebook that were unrelated to the scandal.
Kardashians and Celebs React to Kim's SNL Hosting Gig

See what Kourtney really thought about THAT sketch. Kim Kardashian took over the "SNL" stage on Saturday night, becoming the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to host the show -- and her family couldn't be prouder. Following the reality star's appearance "Saturday Night Live," during which she hilariously roasted...
How The Internet Really Feels About Kim Kardashian's Cut Costco SNL Skit

Audiences had mixed feelings when they heard that Kim Kardashian would be the host of the long-running series "SNL." But she appeared to prove her naysayers wrong right at the beginning of the show with her opening monologue, which had viewers laughing immediately. It was clear from the start that the entrepreneur wasn't afraid to make fun of herself or others. Kardashian's skit mocking her sister's current romance with Travis Barker was also a big hit, as was her parody of "The Bachelorette" that featured eligible bachelors like "Gossip's Girl" actor Chace Crawford and NBA superstar Blake Griffin.
