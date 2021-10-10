Kim K Parodied The Bachelorette On SNL With About A Million Celeb Cameos

After her high-profile split from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West is looking for love where she found her spotlight: reality television. In Saturday Night Live’s “The Dream Guy” sketch, Kim Kardashian West as Rochelle plays a Bachelorette looking for love on a reality show. Her star-studded suitors included Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Jesse Williams, John Cena, Tyler Cameron, Chace Crawford, Blake Griffin, and Zeke (SNL’s Mikey Day). The sketch hit all the marks of a classic dating competition, with Kim K. thanking Tyler Cameron of Bachelor fame for “showing [her his] perfectly hot body” because it was very vulnerable of him. As she came down to the final two contestants, Kim K. chose the married John Cena over Zeke, who did his original character Sherlock the Cat before falling into the firepit after being eliminated.

