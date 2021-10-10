Olivia Rodrigo on "Sour" and the artistry of heartbreak

Olivia Rodrigo is speaking out against the plagiarism accusations surrounding her work. For the past few months, the hitmaker has faced an onslaught of criticism tied to her interpolation of everything from Elvis Costello's "Pump It Up" riff on "brutal" to Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" on "déjà vu." Most notably though, Rodrigo was taken to task for her use of the melody from Paramore's "Misery Business" in her No.1 song "good 4 u," even though she eventually amended the songwriting credits to include the band, as well as the credits for "déjà vu," which currently lists Swift, St. Vincent's Annie Clark and producer Jack Antonoff as contributors.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO