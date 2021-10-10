CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Aaron Ramsey determined to help Wales qualify for World Cup

By Phil Blanche
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J902i_0cMtcqO600

Aaron Ramsey has voiced Wales’ determination to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and “complete” their successful journey of the past decade.

Wales qualified for the last two European Championships – reaching the semi-finals in 2016 and the last 16 this summer – but have not played at a World Cup since making their only appearance at the tournament in 1958.

The Dragons, who visit Estonia in World Cup qualifying on Monday, are almost-certainly guaranteed a play-off place in March due to their Nations League success last year.

But Wales, who are currently level with the second-placed Czech Republic after Friday’s 2-2 draw in Prague, but with a game in hand, know that securing the runners-up spot behind runaway leaders Belgium could prove beneficial in securing a home play-off semi-final tie.

“The World Cup is the target,” said Ramsey, who will skipper Wales again in Tallinn with Gareth Bale sidelined by injury.

“We have been fortunate enough to experience two European Championships and they have been absolutely amazing.

“It would be a massive dream to hopefully tick off a World Cup. There is a long way to go, but if we can do that it would be sort of complete, wouldn’t it?

“To qualify for a World Cup would be an amazing achievement. It’s probably more difficult to qualify than for the European Championships but all the players are ready.

“It’s the same for the younger boys too and a dream of theirs as well.

“You can see it in the way they played at the Euros this summer in getting out of the group. They are ready for it and it would be nice for us older boys as well.”

Ramsey has only played 105 minutes for Juventus during an injury-hit campaign.

But the 30-year-old midfielder, who opened the scoring in their Czech Republic draw with his 18th Wales goal, confirmed he has had no adverse reaction from that contest and is fully fit for his second game in four days.

“We have to remain concentrated on the job at hand,” Ramsey said.

“This is a very important game against Estonia in our journey and in qualifying hopefully.

“Hopefully we can finish off a strong week because we want to finish second in the group and complete the job we set out to do.”

The Czech Republic possess a superior goal difference and have scored more goals than Wales – the first two deciding factors in the event of teams being tied – so manager Robert Page has promised a bold approach in Tallinn.

Connor Roberts and Harry Wilson both made positive impacts as second-half substitutes in Prague and are set to make the starting line-up this time.

“We were disappointed we didn’t score three against the Czech Republic because it might come down to that,” Page said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxrtX_0cMtcqO600

“The players you’ll see on the pitch in Estonia will be down to what we did at the back end of the game against the Czech Republic. You’ll see our intent.

“We’ll have players on the pitch that can get us goals. The chances we had when we dominated the game, we’ll factor that in.

“We need to go for it from the first minute. We want to get off to a great start and build on that.

“We’ve set the bar high with our performances against the Czech Republic, and now we have to match those standards game in and game out.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aaron Ramsey prefers Wales training to Juventus after injury criticism

Aaron Ramsey admits Wales’ training methods suit him better and suggested Juventus need to take a different approach for him to play more games.Ramsey has had a frustrating injury-hit time at Juventus since moving to Turin from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.The 30-year-old has started only 25 league games for the Serie A giants and only once this season with the midfielder troubled by muscle fatigue.The 67-times capped Ramsey has been a regular absentee for his country over recent seasons, but he was fit throughout Euro 2020 during the summer when he started every Wales game.“The training philosophy and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Connor Roberts
Person
Gareth Bale
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
The Independent

Home favourite Allen hits back to end Trump’s winning Northern Ireland Open run

Judd Trump’s long reign as Northern Ireland Open champion came to a dramatic end as he was beaten 5-3 by home favourite Mark Allen in Belfast Trump, the winner of the tournament in each of the last three years, looked set to stroll through their last eight clash after leading 3-0 and looking set to increase his advantage.But a missed red that would have effectively sealed a 4-0 advantage proved the pivotal moment as Allen produced a scintillating clearance to get his first frame on the board.Overcoming Judd Trump is a tough task.How about from 3-0 down!?@pistol147 is into the...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Czech Republic#Prague#European#Dragons#Nations League#Wcq Group E#Juventus
NBC Sports

USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule

The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with two draws and a win through three matches, and the full schedule of CONCACAF’s hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below. Most notably, USMNT vs Mexico is set for later this year, Nov. 12 (matchday 7),...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
internetshots.com

Czech Republic v Wales LIVE commentary and group information: Dan James equalises after Danny Ward own-goal; Dragons with out Gareth Bale as a consequence of harm for World Cup Qualifier

Wales face a key World Cup Qualifier towards the Czech Republic tonight however will likely be with out talisman Gareth Bale. Wales – whose Nationwide League outcomes ought to put them within the combine for a play-off place at Qatar 2022 – beat the Czechs 1-Zero again in March. Leeds...
SPORTS
Tacoma News Tribune

Denmark, England cruise in World Cup qualifying wins

Denmark added to the most perfect campaign in World Cup qualifying on Saturday and England also eased toward winning its group. Wins for Scotland, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine moved each closer to at least a place in the playoffs next year with the finals tournament in Qatar in sight.
SOCCER
Ottumwa Courier

Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers

SAO PAULO (AP) — Lionel Messi was among the scorers as Argentina beat rival Uruguay 3-0 on Sunday, hours after Brazil's run of consecutive wins in South American World Cup qualifying ended in a 0-0 draw with Colombia. Brazil leads the qualifying competition with 28 points from nine wins and...
WORLD
The Independent

Is Estonia v Wales on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Wales face a trip to Estonia tonight in a must-win qualifier for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s men could only manage a goalless draw with the Estonians when they faced each other in Cardiff last month, and they will need a significantly improved performance here to earn three points.Belgium are comfortably top of Group E with 16 points from six matches, with Wales third on eight points having played five, putting them behind the Czech Republic on goal difference.Finishing second would give Wales a shot at qualifying via Uefa’s play-off system, but with the Belgians to play...
UEFA
BBC

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales to attack Estonia 'from first minute'

Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn Date: Monday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales on BBC One Wales from 22:35 BST.
WORLD
BBC

World Cup qualifiers build up and news conferences

We'll be back around 2pm with all the build up to this week's World Cup qualifiers, including home nation news conferences. Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke will be among those facing the media. Until then!. Referee shares his story on National Coming Out Day. "I'm very appreciative of the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

290K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy