Facebook exec says company will make itself 'more transparent'

By Julia Cherner
 7 days ago
Facebook will implement new tools to increase transparency and safety for users following Tuesday's explosive whistleblower hearing, Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said Sunday.

"We will, of course, seek to make ourselves ever more transparent so people can hold us to account," Clegg told ABC “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“We understand that with success comes responsibility, comes criticism, comes scrutiny, comes responsibility, and that's why we're the first Silicon Valley company to set up an independent oversight board that independently adjudicates on these difficult content decisions,” Clegg added.

Facebook whistleblower and former employee Frances Haugen testified before a Senate subcommittee last week, accusing the social media giant of ignoring evidence that its content is harmful to young users and dangerous to democracy.

“I saw Facebook repeatedly encounter conflicts between its own profits and our safety. Facebook consistently resolved these conflicts in favor of its own profits,” Haugen told senators. “The result has been more division, more harm, more lies, more threats and more combat.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied Haugen’s claims in a statement following her scathing testimony. “At the most basic level, I think most of us just don't recognize the false picture of the company that is being painted,” Zuckerberg said.

Clegg said Facebook is working on giving users more control, acknowledging that they want to see “more friends, less politics.”

During Tuesday's hearing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Facebook is “facing a Big Tobacco moment, a moment of reckoning.”

Clegg called the comparison “extremely misleading.”

“We can move on beyond the slogans, the soundbites, the simplistic charcuteries and actually look at solutions and, of course, regulations,” Clegg said.

Stephanopoulos also pressed Clegg on Facebook’s efforts to create a safer environment for kids and teens.

“You also say Facebook's job is to mitigate the harm and amplify the good on social media. But even researchers and -- critics -- say you can be devoting more resources to positive interventions for teens. Is Facebook prepared to do more on that?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Yes, we are,” Clegg responded. “We're now going to not only provide those new parental tools but we're going to introduce new measures ... [if our] systems see that a teen is dwelling on content that may be correlated with something that's not good for their well-being, we would nudge them to look at other content.”

He went on, “We're also going to introduce new tools, what we call 'take a break,' to really kind of urge teens to take a break from using Instagram if they appear to be doing so, you know, for long periods of time."

Clegg defended Facebook’s algorithm, which prioritizes the content users see first and was a target of Haugen’s testimony. Haugen claimed Facebook’s algorithm incites misinformation and violence.

Stephanopoulos asked why the company does not just remove the algorithm altogether and display content chronologically. Clegg said that would make things worse.

“If you were just to sort of across the board remove the algorithm, the first thing that would happen is that people would see more, not less, hate speech, more, not less, information, more, not less, harmful content,” Clegg said. “Why? Because those algorithmic systems precisely are designed like a great sort of giant spam filter to identify and deprecate and downgrade bad content.”

INTERNET
INTERNET
INTERNET
RELATIONSHIPS
INTERNET
mediaite.com

Brian Stelter Grills Facebook Exec Over Leaked Internal Research: ‘Part of Me Feels Like I’m Interviewing the Head of a Tobacco Company’

CNN’s Brian Stelter kicked off Sunday’s Reliable Sources grilling Facebook executive Nick Clegg over the serious scrutiny around the social media giant. The Wall Street Journal ran a series of stunning reports recently on internal research conducted by Facebook, provided by a whistleblower who is going public on 60 Minutes. One of the most serious revelations is just how much Facebook knows that Instagram has been an alarmingly toxic place for teen girls.
INTERNET
theregister.com

Facebook far too consumed by greed to make itself less harmful to society, whistleblower tells Congress

Whistleblower Frances Haugen today urged Congress to regulate Facebook and its algorithms that she said put immense profit before safety and society. “I am here today because I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy, and much more,” Haugen, a former program manager at Facebook, said [PDF] at a Senate commerce and science subcommittee hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Facebook whistleblower says company incentivizes "angry, polarizing, divisive content"

Frances Haugen spent 15 years working for some of the largest social media companies in the world including Google, Pinterest, and until May, Facebook. Haugen quit Facebook on her own accord and left with thousands of pages of internal research and communications that she shared with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60 Minutes obtained the documents from a Congressional source.
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

Facebook whistleblower says company prioritizes growth over safety

A former Facebook Inc. executive turned whistleblower just revealed her identity after sharing several controversial documents with the Wall Street Journal over the last few weeks. Frances Haugen (pictured), 37, was a product manager on the civic integrity team at the company before she decided to become a whistleblower. Prior...
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Facebook exec says algorithms protect users from ‘more hate speech’

Facebook’s controversial algorithms protect its users from being exposed to extreme content, hate speech and misinformation, the beleaguered company’s vice president for policy and global affairs claimed in interviews on Sunday. Nick Clegg defended Facebook against allegations from whistleblower Frances Haugen that its algorithms push clickbait and extreme content —...
INTERNET
