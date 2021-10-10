CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, GA

Missing person: 20-year-old woman from Monroe missing since Friday

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf anyone has information or has seen her they are asked to call 911 – a Mattie’s Call is being issued. A Mattie’s Call is being issued and Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a 20-year-old woman from Monroe who has been missing since Friday, Oct. 8th at about 9:13 p.m. Bethany Grace Zamor was last seen on a security Camera walking up her driveway at her Walton County home (in the Monroe area off H.D. Atha Road) and it is thought she was possibly picked up by someone (likely a stranger). She was wearing flip flops and only had her phone with her – no purse.

news.monroelocal.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Former U.S. President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York

ORANGE, Ca., Oct 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection and will continue receiving treatment in his home state of New York. Asked how he was feeling as he exited, the...
POTUS
CBS News

17 missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti

A Haitian gang has kidnapped 17 missionaries, including three children, who are associated with the Ohio-based group Christian Aid Ministries. Garry Pierre-Pierre, founder of the Haitian Times, joins Lana Zak on CBSN to explain what we know about the kidnapping.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, GA
City
Monroe, GA
Monroe, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Walton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Venezuelan opposition urges government to resume suspended talks

MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The chair of the Venezuelan opposition negotiating team on Sunday urged the government to resume talks as soon as possible, after President Nicolas Maduro's administration suspended talks this weekend. Maduro's government suspended the conversations after its envoy Alex Saab was extradited to the United...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Caucasian#Lookup Lodge#Otter
CNN

Alex Murdaugh coordinated with former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money and then took $3 million, affidavits say

(CNN) — Newly released documents allege that Alex Murdaugh, a once-prominent South Carolina attorney now embroiled in scandals including alleged life insurance fraud, coordinated with his former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money that he then pocketed for himself, according to a pair of affidavits released Saturday. Murdaugh...
LAW
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' pokes fun at NFL amid Gruden scandal

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off the start of their show on Saturday poking fun at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell amid a scandal of recently reported emails that led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. “Hi, I'm Roger Goodell, and when you see me on TV, it's...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy