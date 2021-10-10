Missing person: 20-year-old woman from Monroe missing since Friday

If anyone has information or has seen her they are asked to call 911 – a Mattie’s Call is being issued. A Mattie’s Call is being issued and Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a 20-year-old woman from Monroe who has been missing since Friday, Oct. 8th at about 9:13 p.m. Bethany Grace Zamor was last seen on a security Camera walking up her driveway at her Walton County home (in the Monroe area off H.D. Atha Road) and it is thought she was possibly picked up by someone (likely a stranger). She was wearing flip flops and only had her phone with her – no purse.