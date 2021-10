DETROIT — Each of the 12 forwards who took the ice for the Penguins in Thursday’s preseason game had something more to prove to the team’s brain trust. Drew O’Connor was looking to nail down a roster spot after opening eyes the past two weeks. Top prospects Sam Poulin and Nathan Legare hope to get fast-tracked to the NHL. Sam Lafferty and Anthony Angello need to make their mark to avoid getting washed over by the organization’s next wave of youngsters.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO